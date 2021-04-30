Meet Startups: Electrospinning for Wound Care-Med-Tech Innovation





Dr. Chen Barak, CEO of Nanomedic, told Med-Tech Innovation News about the company and its wound care startup.

Please tell us about your company. When do you establish yourself and what do you offer?

Nanomedic Technologies was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Road, Israel. We are a biomedical treatment technology company that aims to change the accepted paradigm within wound care through the development and distribution of spin care systems.

Based on proprietary electrospinning EHF technology, the spin care system biomimetics the natural structure of human tissue and extracellular matrix (ECM), minimizing the risk of potential complications while being fast and efficient. Promotes the integration and revitalization of traditional organizations. The Spincare System prints the Spincare matrix directly on the patient’s body in real time and uses a disposable disposable solution ampoule. This matrix acts as a temporary skin and provides an optimal healing environment for wounds or lesions. It closely fits the surface, shape, and area of ​​the wound and fits any structure or morphology of the wound.

Unlike traditional electrospinning technology operated on large computer-controlled machines, our IP has the unique ability to miniaturize the technology into a battery-powered portable device that can use a matrix to electrospin directly on the wound. The emphasis is on.

The company recently launched a spin care system in Europe and has been introduced in several Asian countries.

Where did your startup idea come from?

The company was founded in 2018 as a spin-off from Nicast Ltd., a developer of implantable medical devices made of electrospinned polymer nanofibers. Traditionally, the electrospinning process takes place in an industrial climate-controlled clean room equipped with a large computer-controlled machine. Taking a different approach to the use of electrospinning in wound healing, we have developed the Spincare System, a miniaturized battery-powered electrospinning system. This is the first and only portable handheld electrospinning system on the market today.

What difference do you think will make in a particular area?

Spincare systems meet unmet market needs such as non-contact applications, complete and quick adhesion to scratches, and ultra-easy logistic processing with one size and versatility.

For clinicians and healthcare providers, this system promotes rapid and effective healing with future options that slowly release additives into the wound to reduce the risk of infection and enhance the healing process. .. Handheld and portable, the system can be used in any setting and prints the matrix directly on the wound, even in hard-to-reach areas. It has excellent adhesion even to the most difficult contours and eliminates the need for a secondary dressing that will come off spontaneously only after the wound has completely healed. The dressing is highly permeable, breathable and transparent, so there is no need to change the dressing and continuous wound assessment is possible. All of this, combined, reduces the workload and burden on the caregiver by accelerating the treatment process and reducing the need for patients to visit their homes.

Patient benefits include pain relief by eliminating friction from changing cloth bandages and dressings. Patients can take a shower within 24-48 hours after treatment, do not require bulky bandages, and enjoy excellent mobility and personal independence, even with joint or hand injuries.

Tell us more about the technology at the heart of your product and service.

Spincare uses proprietary EHF technology to treat even the most severe and complex wounds with a single application, eliminating the need for painful redressing and solving short-term and long-term healing challenges. To do. Spincare uses disposable disposable ampoules to print nanofiber matrices directly on the wounds of patients who biomimetic the natural skin structure in real time. The matrix acts as a temporary skin and provides an optimal environment for wound healing. It is breathable and permeable, has excellent porosity for drainage to pass through, and also acts as a barrier against microorganisms, reducing the risk of infection.

The Spincare Matrix provides a clear protective physical barrier that facilitates monitoring of the healing process and is fortified with a variety of additives, from antibacterial, collagen and adhesives to implanted human cells for a variety of complex clinical applications. I can do it.

A cost-effective and easy-to-use device gives the care team flexibility and complete coverage of difficult-to-dress areas, while allowing patients to quickly return to an active life and improve mobility. , Brings excellent healing and scarring. Real-time matrix printing is performed from a distance of 20 cm without patient-medical staff contact, further reducing the risk of infection.

Who did you have to work with to establish the product / service?

Nanomedic Technologies has begun clinical trials and research at its center in collaboration with prominent KOL physicians around the world.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

