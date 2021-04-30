Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix 1.22 Patch Notes | Complete list of changes and fixes





The developers of CD Projekt Red continue to try to solve the Cyberpunk 2077 issue, and recently a major update called Hotfix 1.22 has been rolled out to PCs, consoles and Stadia.

The release date for Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix 1.22 was April 28th, so the next time you try to open the game you will be prompted to download it (if you haven’t already done so).

This follows Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.2, which was released in March, and sought to sort out various technical issues in the game.

But what exactly does this week’s major update change with respect to the game? Read on all the important details.

What has changed in Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix 1.22?

CD Projekt Red summarizes it on Cyberpunk 2077’s official website and states in a blog post: This update addresses the most frequently reported issues since the last patch and further improves game stability and performance. Keep reading the full patch notes.

Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix 1.22 full patch notes

The Cyberpunk 2077 blog posts mentioned above are all about Hotfix 1.22 and have also provided some detailed patch notes. In the words of CD Projekt Red, here’s a complete overview of what has changed in the game:

Quest and open world

Metro: Memorial Park data terms should properly count towards Frequent Flyer achievement. Fixed a bug in Johnny’s appearance that occurred after purchasing a nomadic car from Lana. Fixed a gig issue: Where the elevator couldn’t be used until death. Fixed an epistrophy issue where players could be trapped in the garage if they didn’t follow the drone and instead hit the control room. Added a fix for the issue that was fixed in 1.21. Players who had already experienced before update 1.21 and continued to play until 1.22 could get stuck in Japantown Docks in Down on the Street, and Takemura will teleport to the Wakakos parlor. Fixed an issue where players couldn’t open the phone in the apartment when starting New Dawn Fades. Fixed an issue that could prevent players from using weapons and consumables after interacting with the Riders on the Storm maintenance panel.

visual

Fixed various issues related to NPC clothing clipping.

UI

Fixed an issue where subtitles were not placed correctly in the Arabic version.

Stability and performance

Various memory management improvements (reduced number of crashes), and other optimizations. Improved GPU performance for skinning and cross-rendering.

Console specific

GPU and ESRAM optimizations and improvements on Xbox One. Improved memory management on PlayStation 5.

Stadia specific

If the keyboard is unavailable, you can no longer soft-lock it in the key binding menu.

