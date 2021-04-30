Space travel past, present, future





(CNN) On April 30, 2001, US billionaire Dennis Tito arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) via the Russian Soyuz rocket, becoming the world’s first space traveler.

For Tito, who was 60 at the time, it was the culmination of the dreams he had had since he was young. He invested $ 20 million to make that happen.

Looking back on his journey 20 years later, Tito is happy to explain the moment the rocket first went into orbit.

“The pencil began to float in the air and I could see the darkness of the universe and the curvature of the Earth,” he told CNN Travel.

“I was euphoric, that is, achieving my life goals was the best moment of my life, and I knew there was nothing better than this.”

In the 20 years since Tito spent his vacation in space, only a handful of other very wealthy tourists have followed in his footsteps, but companies such as SpaceX, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic are in this world, and not far away. We are working to make it happen in the future.

Tito has been enthusiastic about the latest information in the space travel field. He says he hopes that many others will one day be able to experience the thrill of space travel.

“I wish them the best,” he says. “I hope they have a wonderful experience for me.”

“The best experience in my life”

After landing on Earth in May 2001, Dennis Tito depicted here was the world’s first space traveler.

ALEXANDER NEMENOV / AFP via Getty Images

He worked in finance when Tito embarked on a history-making journey in 2001, but he began his career in aeronautics and space engineering.

Tito has been fascinated by space since he was a kid and still believes he was paving the way for his stay in space.

“When I flew in 2001, it wasn’t just someone [saying]”Oh, I want to be famous and fly in space.” This was the goal I set in 1961, “he says.

“I was fascinated by it when I was young,” says Tito.

Later, when he changed jobs and stopped working in the aviation field, Tito continued to dream of his space flight.

It was a feeling of euphoria for 8 days

Dennis Tito, the first space traveler

NASA has long opposed the idea of ​​sending civilians into space, but in 1991, shortly before the collapse of the Soviet Union, Tito began talking to the Soviet Union about participating in space missions as a ticket-paying citizen. I did.

He resumed these conversations later in the decade.

“In the late 90’s, the Russians were really hurt by funding this space program, and after all, I said,” Well, I could have been involved with the Russians. ” I thought. “

Fast-forwarding until April 28, 2001, the Russian Soyuz spacecraft took off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan with two Russian astronauts on board Tito. Tito boarded the ISS the following week.

“It was an eight-day euphoria,” he says.

“I just looked at the windows and enjoyed videotaping the earth, portholes and train stations. It was just great,” Tito recalls.

“It’s just-whatever I expected, it was ten times the best I expected. It was the best experience of my life.

Current play status

Since Tito’s historic flight, seven other civilians have traveled through space, causing millions of people to cough.

Each of these trips was organized through the space travel agency Space Adventures, and travelers were transported to the ISS on the Russian Soyuz spacecraft.

Stacey Turn, the head of Space Adventures, has had no space travelers since 2009. It states that the US Space Shuttle program has been abolished and Russian Soyuz vessels are the only option to enter and exit the ISS.

Tearne tells CNN Travel that Space Adventures is confident that the landscape will change again.

“In the future, we anticipate multiple providers and vehicles,” she says. “When there is competition in the market, we have competitive pricing.”

Deep-pocket travelers can book a seat on the Boeing Starliner spacecraft-shown here after landing in White Sands, New Mexico in December 2019 when it begins its flight to the ISS. Will be done.

Bill Ingalls / NASA via Getty Images

NASA funded the development of Boeing’s Starliner and SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, but both companies remain privately owned and will sell spacecraft seats to those who can afford it. There are options.

Orbital space travel

The US company SpaceX will enter space in late 2021 via the Crew Dragon aircraft depicted here in May 2020, shortly before becoming the first commercial spacecraft to send NASA astronauts into space. I am planning an orbital trip to Japan.

SpaceX via Getty Images

Not all space travel is the same.

Significant between gravity-destroying high-speed takeoffs and trips to orbital space, including longer periods, and under-orbital space where travelers are briefly exposed to weightlessness and cosmic landscapes while flying to the edge of the atmosphere There is a difference, 60 miles above the earth.

SpaceX, a US company founded by Elon Musk with the goal of finally flying humans to Mars, is probably the largest batter in the field of orbital space travel.

Jared Isaacman, CEO of Billionaire Shift4 Payments, is funding this trip.

Arseno is the youngest American to visit space and will be the first to travel to space with artificial limbs. Arseno, Isaacman and other crew members are currently being trained on a journey that will last for several days.

Dennis Tito, now 80, is excited about the move in the field of orbital space travel, although it is unclear if there will be a return to space in the future.

“If I’m physically capable, I want to be one of the first to land on Mars in a starship,” he says.

He thinks they will probably go for the young crew.

“But I can imagine that,” says Tito.

Ballistic space travel

Meanwhile, Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic has been working on ballistic space travel projects for the past few years, selling tickets for $ 250,000 per pop. When the company finally reaches this milestone, Branson wants to be one of the virgin space travelers.

NASA Scientist: “You Can’t Keep People Away”

Jeffrey A. Hoffman, a former NASA astronaut who currently works for MIT’s Aeronautics and Space Administration, says he is “very enthusiastic” about space travel.

“I’m excited about the idea that more people will be able to experience being in space and bring a new sense of our relationship with the planet back to Earth,” Hoffman said. Talk to.

Hoffman explains that looking back at the Earth from space is a reminder that “we are all together.”

“Understanding this idea as a finite system and as a planet is important for our survival as a species,” he says.

Not only that, Hoffman says it’s fun to be in space. He says the weightlessness that is unimaginable for us staying on Earth is incredibly pleasing.

“It’s been uplifting all the time, and your body feels so incredibly different,” he says.

“So many-when the words come back and these first travelers talk about them-I think you won’t be able to keep people away.”

Hoffman describes Tito’s 2001 flight as “breaking ice” and marks “the beginning of a new era of space travel.”

He hopes that as demand increases, the historically astronomical cost of space travel will fall and projects under development will become a reality.

When the words come back and these first travelers talk about them-you won’t be able to keep people away

Jeffrey A. Hoffman, former NASA astronaut, MIT professor

“Looking at the travel industry, certain things are available to the general public, and certain types of tourism are only available at a much higher economic level, but things tend to decline over time.”

Hoffman suggests that the main obstacle to space travel, apart from cost, is a safety concern.

In 2014, a test pilot died during a Virgin Galactic test flight, but SpaceX and Blue Origin test rockets exploded and were not injured.

Hoffman says that, like air travel, there is always the risk of an accident, but consistent safety records help get the concept on track.

Many launch dates for the space travel concept have been postponed several times, but Hoffman is convinced that this year could be important.

Does he consider returning to space as a tourist?

Space experts say he is often invited to cruise ships to talk about his work, and he hopes that similar opportunities may one day exist on space travel.

“If someone invites me to get into orbit or take a three-minute flight as an experienced astronaut and share a great story,” Hoffman says.

“On the other hand, if I owned $ 200 million, I was there, so I’m not sure if I’d spend it in space for another week, but I’d love to go back.”

Future goals

Speaking of cruises, in 2019, the California company Gateway Foundation announced plans for a cruise ship-style hotel designed to orbit the Earth’s atmosphere.

The Voyager Station, which consists of 24 modules connected by elevator shafts that make up a rotating wheel that orbits the earth, will be built by Orbital Assembly Corporation, a new construction company run by former pilot John Brinkou. is.

The hotel wants to emphasize some of the fun benefits of being in space. There are plans to provide space food and organize recreational activities such as “Basketball Master”.

SpaceX’s Starship system can help keep the Voyager station off the ground.

When the first design was premiered a few years ago, Tim Alatorre, senior design architect at Orbital Assembly Corporation, told CNN Travel that the aesthetics of the hotel was a direct reaction to Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey movie. I said that. A blueprint for what you shouldn’t do. “

“I think Stanley Kubrick’s goal was to emphasize the difference between technology and humanity, so he deliberately made stations and ships very sterile, clean and foreign.”

Rather than the typical image of space where astronauts in spacesuits are floating in cramped places, the team behind the space hotel wants to create a luxurious hotel that can’t be mistaken on Earth. I am. A view of this world.

“We are trying to make the public aware that this golden age of space travel is imminent. It’s coming. It’s coming fast,” says Blinclow.

Jackie Wattles of CNN Business contributed to this report

