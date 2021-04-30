How to get the new 24-inch iMac, iPad Pro, and Apple TV 4K first





If you’ve been worried about your chance to buy Apple’s new 24-inch iMac, iPad Pro, or Apple TV 4K, it’s a big day. Apple has begun pre-ordering the remaining Spring Loaded event products at the Apple Store, Amazon, and Best Buy.

This is a pre-order, so new products are not available immediately. Please note that the Apple Store quotes are May 21-27 on the App Store and June 1st on Amazon, but these are just quotes and are subject to change. During the iMac’s announcement, Apple said the Mac wouldn’t ship until late May, but sources have reported that the iMac will ship on May 21, up to the pre-order. As discovered by 9to5Mac. Therefore, it is probably a safe bet that orders will begin to arrive by then.

24-inch iMac

The new iMac 24-inch is Apple’s first iMac with Apple’s system-on-chip. In this case, specifically, Apple’s M1. It also features a new design that’s much thinner than the previous iMac, and features a 4.5K Retina display. There are color choices, but the choices depend on the model you choose. Apple sells three standard configurations with customization options available.

$ 1,299: 8 core CPU, 7 core GPU, 8GB memory, 256GB SSD, 2 Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports, no Gigabit Ethernet or Touch ID. Available in blue, green, pink and silver $ 1,499: 8 core CPU, 8 core GPU, 8GB memory, 256GB SSD, 2 Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports and 2 additional USB 3 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, Touch ID; blue, green, Available in pink, silver, orange, purple and yellow $ 1,699: 8 core CPU, 8 core GPU, 8GB memory, 256GB SSD, 2 Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports and 2 additional USB 3 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, touch ID ..Available in blue, green, pink, silver, orange, purple and yellow

There are some key considerations when choosing an iMac to buy. I think the $ 1,499 model is a sweet spot for price, feature and color choices. There’s another article that explains the differences between iMacs in more detail, so if you’re still trying to understand everything, read on.

But don’t complain. New iMacs can sell out quickly, and waiting for an order can cause delays. In Apple’s recent quarterly earnings announcement, the company said it would create “supply constraints” in the coming months, affecting iMac production.

iPad Pro

Apple’s new iPad Pro comes in two sizes, 11-inch and 12.9-inch, a significant upgrade over last year’s model. Specifically, the 12.9-inch model features a new Liquid Retina XDR display that uses a mini LED backlight to deliver superior images. Both models feature a better front camera and faster 5G cellular connectivity. The price breakdown is as follows.

11 inches (Wi-Fi): $ 799 (128GB), $ 899 (256GB), $ 1,099 (512GB), $ 1,499 (1TB), $ 1,899 (2TB)

11 inches (cellular): $ 999 (128GB), $ 1,099 (256GB), $ 1,299 (512GB), $ 1,699 (1TB), $ 2,099 (2TB)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi): $ 1,099 (129GB), $ 1,199 (256GB), $ 1,399 (512GB), $ 1,799 (1TB), $ 2,199 (2TB)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (cellular): $ 1,299 (129GB), $ 1,399 (256GB), $ 1,599 (512GB), $ 1,999 (1TB), $ 2,399 (2TB)

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is definitely an investment, as it starts at $ 100 higher than last year and is the best price for a 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 5G and 2TB hard drive. But if you’re willing to spend money, you’ve got the best tablet ever made. Its screen, processor, and design are unique. We’ve already heard grunts about supply constraints surrounding the display, so you need to jump right away if you need to.

But the 11-inch iPad Pro isn’t ridiculous. It may not have an XDR display, but it’s as fast and functional as the 12.9-inch model. In fact, I think the changes Apple made have brought it back on top of the iPad Air.

Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote

A few years later, Apple finally updated the Apple TV 4K, which isn’t much different from the model it replaces. It features the new A12 Bionic processor compared to the 2017 model A10X and supports high frame rate HDR video up to 60 frames per second. Other than that, it has the same design, storage, and price.

What has changed is the remote control. Apple has largely abandoned the old remote design in favor of the more traditional approach of using the power button and click wheel. However, if you want to navigate the old way, you still have a trackpad. It comes with the new Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD (not updated) and can also be purchased separately for $ 59.

