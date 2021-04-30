Google announces new tools to help you travel smarter





As Google plans to increase the number of travelers this summer, we’ve rolled out some useful new features such as the latest COVID-19 information, destination ideas, and helpful guides.

According to Travel + Leisure, Google will now display COVID-19 travel recommendations and restrictions when searching for destinations, flights, hotels, etc., and provide information on possible mandatory quarantine or COVID-19 tests. became.

You will also see a toggle that allows the user to switch on and receive a direct email notifying them of the limit change. Limit changes are state-specific in the United States and country-specific in other countries.

Google Flight now offers a new Explorer Map feature that displays flight prices for different destinations. This allows users to tailor to their interests such as beaches and skiing. This is a useful tool for users who value flight prices over individual destinations, or who are hesitant between different destinations.

Google’s desktop Google Maps has also been tweaked for road trips. Users can enter the starting and ending points and then add stops along the route, such as hotels, rest areas, restaurants, and parks. Users can send these personalized directions to their mobile phones and change routes while traveling.

