Nintendo reports next week’s earnings: what investors need to know





Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY) has been revitalizing its business with the Nintendo Switch game system for the past few years. With the success of hybrid consoles / mobile devices, Nintendo’s share price has risen by more than 300% over the last five years, in contrast to the S & P 500’s 100% return. Nintendo plans to announce its full-year financial results for the fiscal year ending March, before the US market opens on Thursday, May 6.

Here are some things Nintendo investors should be aware of when Nintendo reports earnings next week:

Switch sales continue to grow

Most of Nintendo’s current business is through the sale of switch consoles and games. Not only is Nintendo consistently handing more switch consoles into the hands of consumers, it’s important that these consumers consistently buy and play games on the platform. The fleeting nature of other Nintendo gaming systems, such as the Wii (some players play Wii Sports before quitting), was a major reason why the platform wasn’t sustainable. Nintendo wants to change this with a switch.

So far, things are going well. Nintendo will sell 24 million units of hardware, up 36% from 2019, and more importantly, up 43% to 176 million units of software in the nine months to December 2020. (Game) was sold. Animal Crossing: The success of first-party games such as New Horizons, Super Mario 3D All Stars, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has been a big boost. Together, these games sold over 36 million copies during the period. In fact, 29 games sold over 1 million units in the last nine months of 2020. Nine of them were from third-party developers. Obviously, the pandemic helped temporarily boost some of these titles, but the consistent increase in software sales four years after the switch was first launched was another Nintendo hardware product. It is a proof of its sustainability compared to.

Is there any news about Switch Pro?

Sources have recently been rumored to be available for over a year, telling Bloomberg that an updated Switch console will be available later this year. Nintendo usually has tight plans, so don’t expect anything from this revenue report until the device is officially released. Updated switches are important for extending the life of the switch platform. Instead of migrating gamers from one hardware system to the next every 5-10 years, Switch Pro (or what Nintendo calls it) is just like the Xbox and Playstation ecosystems work. You can port existing users to the updated version.

Another important element of the new switch is to update the processing power of the system. The Switch didn’t have state-of-the-art graphics features when it was launched in 2017, but it feels a bit old-fashioned compared to the new Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Although not essential for Nintendo’s normally released family-style games, updated graphics features improve the experience for third-party developers when creating games for Switch.

From an investor’s point of view, a successful switch iteration isn’t necessarily important to increasing Nintendo’s profits, but it makes it more consistent in the eyes of Wall Street. If Nintendo can prove that its current profit level is sustainable and not momentary, the market can increase Nintendo’s price-earnings ratio (P / E), which is currently trading at price-earnings ratio (P / E). There is sex. 13 Cancellation of $ 15 billion in cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet.

How about the Niantic Partnership?

In March, Nintendo announced a partnership with mobile and augmented reality (AR) gaming company Niantic, combining its best-in-class AR technology with Nintendo’s Intellectual Property (IP). Niantic has a proven track record of success in the AR gaming market because it is the studio behind the hit Pokemon Go game. Meanwhile, Nintendo has a terrible history of mobile games, saying it stopped developing new mobile games from its in-house studio last summer.

The first Niantic-Nintendo app is based on the Pikmin franchise, followed by more games. Investors should look for the latest information on this partnership in this year’s annual report, as it looks like Nintendo’s only future mobile strategy. Nintendo could give up some profit by outsourcing development Niantic, but was actually a Series A investor after spinning off Alphabet’s Google in 2015. It flows back to Nintendo. In addition, Niantic’s development of these games could significantly increase the overall sales / profit potential of these games than if Nintendo continued to pursue the mobile market alone.

Overall, there’s a lot of excitement as Nintendo moves towards its full-year 2021 earnings report. The Switch seems to be working the same as before, with new hardware updates possible later this year. The Niantic partnership is exciting and could ultimately give Nintendo momentum in the huge mobile gaming market. In addition, equity trading is only 13 times the 12-month earnings (excluding cash), giving investors the opportunity to invest in Nintendo at a discounted price.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment treatises (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. Useful.

