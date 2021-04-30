Lots of fixes, no inventory restores, and new armor bugs





Outriders

People can fly

Well, I have some good news and bad news. Good news: Outriders has released the largest patch ever, addressing many of the current issues that plague the game. Bad News: This hasn’t arrived with the inventory restoration of a character that has been stripped of gear and locked out of the character.

People Can Fly once again gave a long explanation of how difficult and complex this restore fix can be. Believe it or not, we decided to release this large patch separately so that unwipe players can benefit. .. As an unwipe player, I’m happy with this, but at this point I suspect that the wiped player will come back after this significant delay.

Anyway, I wanted to highlight some fixes in this cyberpunk length patch note list. If you want to see the individual fixes, you can read them all here. However, I think there are some important things that can be extracted without reading all 6,000 words.

So what’s here?

Generally speaking, there should be far fewer crashes and bugs related to multiplayer, so I hope the session is more stable overall. They have fixed the Eternal Signing Rich. I don’t know if this is a very long one (more than 30 minutes), a normal length, or still the long one I’ve experienced on the console. it needs to be checked. They adjusted downscaling in several different ways. Some bugs in the mod actually reduce the damage in the lower layers. They’re also more commonly adjusting downscaling, which doesn’t burn everything completely in one shot, but it can do more damage and feel more powerful at lower tiers. You need to see how this actually feels, but this is a pretty big problem. The default matchmaking has changed from open to closed. This doesn’t sound like anything, but in reality, I think it’s a potential big problem not to match-make many games where players are just standing in the camp. Many of the reasons that occur may be that someone has just loaded to change gear, but in open matchmaking, the game considers them ready to start an expedition, so people do that. Let them participate in the game. If this creates fewer instances of this, it will be a great start to fix endgame matchmaking. PC FOVmax increased from 90 to 130. How nice! They did fix the emergency stance, so even if it doesn’t appear to be in the patch notes, the golem buff won’t last forever. Enemy snipers will now give players more time to dodge shots. Stargrave expeditions have less knockback from creatures. And overall there are fewer knockback creatures. I don’t know what was so specific to Stargrave because alpha knockback is a problem everywhere. The crawler no longer damages the player beyond the attack range displayed by the UI. I don’t know how nervous this is, but it’s the beginning because they are one of the biggest problematic enemies. Strix changes other than Strix now fight better against players standing near the wall (??) PC Cutscenes no longer locks FPS, which was a common complaint.

Outriders

People can fly

Again, there are a million more fixes, but there’s also a new issue that temporarily breaks the entire game.

Hah.

Something happened to the armor of this patch. The value of the vendor’s armor is high, but the player logs in and realizes that the value of the armor is a fraction of what it used to be, completely destroying its overall viability. Outriders posted about this within an hour of the patch’s release and states that it is in the works and will be resolved.

Imminent maintenance means as it is now (update: yes, I think this has already started, as we are talking about), but take a closer look. I’m not going to log in until this is fixed. That’s to prevent it from causing any new permanent damage to my character. Who knows at this point, so you have to wait. If this is resolved in a short order, there is no problem and no harm. If this turns into something else like clearing inventory, it could put the rest of the game population into the tank. But I don’t think we’ll focus on the worst scenarios until we know more. I’m excited to try all these other changes live, but I think I’ll have to wait a bit longer.

