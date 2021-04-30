Roku Yanks YouTube TV App from Channel Store During Google Contract Clash





Roku Inc. And Alphabet Inc. Google was unable to sign a renewal agreement for YouTube TV distribution. This means that the online cable service will no longer be available in the Rokus channel store.

Both YouTube TV’s shipping contracts are scheduled to be renewed, causing controversy between Roku ROKU (-3.22%) and Google GOOG (-0.97% GOOGL, -1.70%) on new terms. Roku said Google was looking for anti-competitive terms and trying to manipulate search results, but Google didn’t try to block the search and said Rokus’s allegations were unfounded.

According to a Roku spokeswoman, new users will not be able to access the YouTube TV app through Roku, but existing users who have downloaded the app will still be able to watch the channel.

He only asked Google for four simple promises, a spokesman said in a Friday statement after the distribution contract expired. First, don’t manipulate consumer search results. Second, do not request access to data that is not available to anyone else. Third, take advantage of YouTube’s monopoly to prevent Roku from accepting hardware requirements that increase consumer costs. Fourth, do not act in a discriminatory and anti-competitive manner against Roku.

Roku previously said that Google might have had to raise the cost of streaming devices because it required specific hardware requirements to stream content, but Google competes with Rokus. We sell our own streaming hardware. According to Roku, Google also tried to negotiate voice search terms focusing on the core YouTube app, but the update agreement was about delivering YouTube TV, which can stream cable channels.

Roku did not seek additional monetary consideration through the new agreement, the spokesman said.

The YouTube team published a blog post on Friday, asking Roku to update a YouTube TV deal under existing reasonable terms, and use this as an opportunity to renegotiate another deal, including the YouTube main app. It was Roku who chose to do it. It will not expire until December.

YouTube also once requested access to user data or interference with search results, as its technical requirements are aimed at ensuring a high quality experience on YouTube, as they claim. Insisted that there was none.

Unfortunately, YouTube says Roku has frequently used this tactic with other streaming providers.

In Friday’s trading, Roku shares are down 3.4%, while Alphabet shares are down 1.1%. The S & P 500 Index SPX, -0.60%, fell 0.6%.

