Houston Medical Technology Company Partners for Wearable Devices for Opioid Withdrawal





Based in Houston, Spark Biomedical has created an innovative wearable device that relieves unprecedented levels of opioid withdrawal symptoms.

A device called the Sparrow Therapy System is worn on the ear for 5-7 days and sends a gentle electrical signal to trigger the cranial nerves near the surface of the skin.

When nerves are activated, the body releases endorphins that it has stopped producing on its own during opioid use. Endorphins fill opioid receptors and reduce or prevent the severe symptoms often associated with opioid withdrawal. According to Spark BioMed CEO Daniel Powell, this technology gives patients better control over the “escape or fighting mechanism” and allows them to make clearer and more logical decisions when taking medication. ..

“If you ask 100 people who have experienced opioid withdrawal, they would say they thought they would die,” Powell says. “Giving them the ability to manage it is huge. It’s the first step towards recovery from addiction. It’s not about resolving addiction, but it’s an absolute barrier to progress.”

The product was approved by the FDA in January 2020 after clinical trials showed that Sparrow could significantly reduce withdrawal symptoms in the first hour of use. According to Powell, about one-third of the patients who participated in the study were completely asymptomatic, and their clinical opioid withdrawal symptom scores were reduced by more than 53% overall.

Spark, which won the first pitch contest in Venture Houston earlier this year, partnered with Houston-based Velentium (which grew 93% last year after partnering with General Motors in Project V) to start the product concept. I changed to a product prescribed by a private doctor. “We needed a more sophisticated design house to help complete it,” says Powell.

Up-and-coming people are connected through one of Spark’s investors. Powell also sold a neurostimulator invented by Velentium CTO Randy Armstrong in his previous career.

“Houston-centric healthcare innovation is more than ever,” said Dan Purvis, CEO of Velentium. “And the cool thing about it is that it creates friendships between entrepreneurs, medical researchers, and scientists.”

And while Sparrow’s release marks a major milestone, neither Spark of Velentium stops there. Going forward, Spark aims to conduct extensive research on how a similar technology called Roo can help infants born to opioid-dependent mothers withdraw from the drug.

The company also aims to create the next generation of sparrows with the help of Velentium and will consider the long-term use of the product. According to Powell, Spark aims to determine if the product will prevent recurrence and help cure the addiction when worn daily or on a regular basis.

“Our big, crazy and ambitious goal is to actually help people recover from their addiction,” says Powell. “We’re not really working on psychology. It’s cognitive-behavioral therapy. But if we can get rid of the neurological consequences of substance use, at least start building decks in favor of the patient. I think you can. The decks have always been completely stacked against them. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos