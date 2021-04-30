Virtually all Activision Studios support Call Of Duty Machine.





War zone

ATVI

You may have noticed that Activision hasn’t released so many games, even though it’s one of the largest software-only video game publishers in the world. They make Call of Duty every year, Blizzard is working on a rare game, and has King, a mobile game acquisition / money printer.

Recently, there has been a joke that Activision is essentially just a Call of Duty machine, but it’s not really a joke.

This week, it was announced that Toys for Bob, a studio working on Crash Bandicoot and Spyro, was temporarily fired and will be reassigned to support Call of Duty War Zone.

Well, there seems to be no Activision sub-studio that isn’t actively working on Call of Duty.

In addition to Toys for Bob, it includes not only obvious big guns like Infinity Ward, Tray Arch, and Sledgehammer, but also Raven, Venox, Demon Wear, and High Moon. Vicarious Visions has been absorbed by Blizzard.

Putting a lot of inventory in a single franchise is kind of wild, but Activision is married to this model and needs to release a new Call of Duty every year. However, cracks are beginning to appear. They brought it down in three studio rotations, giving each game plenty of time between the releases of the new Infinity Ward, Sledgehammer, and Treyarch, but things have changed. The last sledge hammer game was abandoned and the new Black Ops had to end early. On top of that, they now have a very popular Warzone Battle Royale mode to keep them up to date with constant updates, so they need more help with it. Input: Basically all the studios they have.

call of Duty

IW

It’s a pretty amazing situation, unlike any other mega studio in the same league that juggles multiple franchises at once with all the different developers, including EA, 2K and Ubisoft. Activision’s frustration with Blizzard’s inability to release new games in a timely manner is that 2016 Overwatch feels like eternity, so Blizzard has no games other than the annual Call of Duty content and remasters. It was obvious for a while because I’m used to it.

In other words, how does it work? Call of Duty continues to be the best-selling game of the year each year, at least when the new Grand Theft Auto isn’t available. Warzone has been a huge hit since its launch. So I can understand why it makes sense for them to double this philosophy, especially Blizzard still takes years to release something on their side (I I don’t blame them, I don’t think you should rush what isn’t ready).

Still, it’s fundamentally disturbing to see studios like Toys for Bob shedding workers and moving from Spiro and Crash to Warzone. It wasn’t great to see Vicarious Visions vacuuming Blizzard. These are studios that need to be licensed to start building their own IP, rather than supplying the franchise decades ago. I don’t know how long this is sustainable, but I have to take a closer look. For now, the machine is humming.

