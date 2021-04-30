



Join Grow with Google to introduce career preparation for re-entry

The Fortune Society will participate in the Grow with Google Career Readiness for Reentry program as part of its Second Chance Month. This is an initiative between Google and five nonprofits to provide free digital skills and job preparation training to previously justice-related individuals. Program training focuses on basic digital skills. How to apply for a job online and create a resume, and more advanced topics such as entrepreneurship and business budget. The program will train a total of 10,000 participants this year.

Google staff will work with the Fortunes Employment Services Department, which has developed a comprehensive job preparation program over the years. Whether it’s a mock job interview, soft skill training, or culinary certification, Fortune has a long history of helping you succeed in your post-imprisonment career. Through the .Grow with Google program, we can adapt successful job preparation training to address the growing digital divide among those involved in justice.

Individuals involved in justice often have large deficits when it comes to digital literacy. The pandemic revealed these deficiencies in a way that was unimaginable before COVID. Dr. Ronald Day, Vice President of the Program, is honored that Fortune Society can partner with Google to help participants improve their ability to secure and maintain sustainable jobs with their digital literacy skills and living wages. think.

Fortune worked with other program partners to identify the needs of individuals returning home, working with Google and the program’s non-profit partners. The result is five program learning paths. (1) Basic introductory, (2) Job hunting, (3) Job hunting, (4) Online safety, and (5) Next step job hunting skills.

The three-week training course is led by a team of professional vocational instructors, many of whom were formerly justice-related fortune clients, combined with employment placement support to give graduates access to quality work. I am.

Thanks to Google, our participants are ready to compete in this highly competitive job market, Dr. Day said. Our clients are excellent when the opportunity is offered. This benefits participants, their families, and the community as a whole.

For more information on our partnership in theGrow with Google Career Readiness for Reentry program, please visit this Google sblog post. Learn more about employment services.

