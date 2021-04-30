How PepsiCos R & D Fellows Drive Innovation





PepsiCo’s R & D Fellow Program was launched in 2012 to encourage the best scientists in the enterprise to carry out visionary research. This initiative is part of PepsiCos’ commitment to building a best-in-class R & D organization by investing in key functions to drive growth.

The program is aimed at PepsiCo’s R & D specialists with outstanding expertise and leadership at the corporate and industry levels and a proven track record of strategic and / or commercially significant technological innovations. Antonio Tattaranni, Executive Sponsor and Chief Medical Officer of R & D Fellow, takes a close look at either identifying or actually creating future trends in the food and beverage industry.

Participants set the direction of PepsiCo’s overall R & D and innovation, pursuing research projects that help sustainability, advance functional ingredients, improve product quality and cost, and strengthen intellectual and technical capabilities. To do.

Currently, only 13 R & D specialists are participating in the program. These individuals are selected from a variety of disciplines within the PepsiCos R & D team. His research interests range from topics such as creating the next generation of iconic microwave ovens to improving the sensory experience of snacks and exploring the perfect tortilla chips. According to Tattaranni, each project is unique and exciting in a unique way.

The research is guided by topics that are not only passionate about the fellows themselves, but can also produce game-changing results. Each fellow chooses a focus of research and ensures coordination from PepsiCo R & D’s senior leadership team, he elaborated.

Microwave for next-generation snacks 3.0

Returning to the microwave example, this may seem like a rare area of ​​research for snack and beverage makers. Probably in the area of ​​electronics suppliers such as Samsung, Kenwood and Bosch.

Tattaranni believes that microwaves are a disruptive technology. Unlike other technologies that have been upgraded multiple times, microwave ovens have undergone only one upgrade since they were first introduced in 1955. From the original version to the second version, the technology has been improved to create a more uniform heating process. Microwave 3.0 uses multi-frequency technology instead of single-frequency technology to heat food in a more uniform and innovative way.

But why is this an area of ​​interest for PepsiCo? Such innovations allow Tattaranni to continue to unleash the future potential of snack spaces.

The project aims to allow consumers to order hot or simply warmed, or anywhere in between, hot snacks with accurate specifications, over-the-counter in the food service industry, and ultimately at home. Investigate the opportunity to personalize a large amount of snacks. Mastering this technique opens the door to vast amounts of cooking opportunities.

Unleash personalized functional possibilities

Bringing true personalization to the mass market is an important challenge, but one that PepsiCos R & D Fellows are keenly aware of.

Combining nutrition, food and beverage expertise, and wearable technology is already a fruitful area for Lays-to-Gatorade manufacturers. The work to understand athletes’ hydration levels through sweat measurement and analysis supported the launch of the Gatorade Gx Sweat Patch.

PepsiCo leverages wearable technology to support personalization / Photo: PepsiCo

The company is currently trying to take this research to the next level, Tattaranni said. Now that this product is on the market, our research is focused on next-generation wearable technology. We capture measurements below the skin surface that measure interstitial fluid sodium levels in the body to obtain more accurate measurements that can be used to inform athletes of their personal nutritional goals. It focuses on different methods.

Elsewhere, work is underway to develop innovative recipes that enable consumer interest in functional ingredients that support health and wellness results.

Relieving stress, improving sleep, calming down, and improving mood are all among the top 20 benefits consumers are looking for across the market, and the desire for functional benefits continues to grow. People are looking for drinks that can help relieve frayed nerves, looking for relaxing ingredients such as lavender, chamomile, and lemon. Our R & D team has worked extensively on the recent beverage launch, Driftwell. Driftwell is a functional beverage that contains L-theanine to promote relaxation.

In addition to relieving stress, he continued that COVID-19 has increased consumer appetite for products that provide immune effects. PepsiCo’s innovation experts have pointed out the potential for ingredients such as ginger, niwatoko, echinacea, vitamin C, and zinc. We recognized this trend early and launched Propel Immune Support with Vitamin C and Zinc and LIFEWTR Immune Support with Zinc to support a healthy immune system.

PepsiCo has already developed products that meet this need, but innovative initiatives for immunity continue. This trend is expected to continue to grow over the next few years, and Tattaranni reveals that it will continue to innovate around food and beverage options with functional ingredients to meet this growing consumer demand. did.

Driftwell launched in response to consumer demand for relaxation / Photo: PepsiCo Sustainability and the Future of Plastics

Since the 1950s, approximately 8.3 billion tonnes of plastic have been produced worldwide. Only 9% is recycled and 79% is disposed of in landfills and the environment.

Awakened to the scale of the plastic problem, the world must have been an existential crisis for a major beverage maker who has relied on this cheap, safe and flexible material for decades.

Innovation to address the plastics issue is one of PepsiCos’ sustainable innovation priorities. PepsiCo’s R & D was said to be constantly working on the development of innovative, viable, and most important, sustainable packaging alternatives.

Early progress is clear. For example, by 2022, the company plans to eliminate virgin plastics from the Pepsi brand in nine European markets. The move to 100% rPET in markets such as Germany, Spain, France and the United Kingdom will eliminate 70,000 tonnes of unused fossil fuel-based plastic annually and reduce emissions per bottle by approximately 40%.

By 2025, the company has set a goal of making 100% of its packages recyclable, compostable, or biodegradable while reducing carbon dioxide emissions from plastic packages.

Our approach is based on three interrelated strategies: reducing the amount of plastic used, recycling more plastic to support the circular economy, and reinventing the plastic packaging used. For example, one R & D Fellow is studying bio-based packaging, with a particular focus on recycling and reinventing solutions.

This study looks at how to upcycle waste oat husks or oat husks from the Quaker Oats manufacturing process and use them to create flexible packaging. It is still quite early in the research process and there are scientific challenges to overcome, but our mind is to explore a wide range of food packaging alternatives that may one day be commercially viable. It is open.

Pepsi’s new rPET bottle / photo: Pepsi Boosting Quality and cost savings

Producing higher quality products at lower cost has also been identified as one of the focus areas of R & D Fellows. This reflects the consumer’s focus on price and taste, which Tattaranni described as a top priority.

We always aim to optimize our products and consumer experience by factors such as quality and cost improvements. The R & D Fellow Program is one of the tools we use to achieve these efforts.

An example of an R & D Fellow Program is the development of patented thermobaric fly technology. It provides delicious potato chips that use less oil and at the same time improve throughput. This allows you to produce more chips in less time and makes the process more economical.

Future Focus: Plant-based and Beyond Meat tie-ups

Tattaranni explained that investing in features such as research and development is the basis of the long-term vision and strategy of food and beverage giants to drive change and accelerate growth.

The R & D Fellow Program allows us to dig deeper into consumer preference areas, gain insights into where research can go, and offer functional benefits, sustainable solutions, and cutting-edge technology. I was able to. He predicted that these advances would ultimately transform the way consumers interact with food and beverages while optimizing quality, nutritional profiles, costs and environmental sustainability.

So what innovation path does he believe offer the greatest potential for change?

One of the areas where we have great potential is plant-based foods. Consumers want to include more plant-based foods in their diets to support their health and benefit the planet. We want to offer not only plant-based products, but also more nutritious products with better protein and other functional benefits. And of course, don’t compromise on the taste.

Plant-based proteins such as chickpeas, peas, and lentils have been considered because they can be provided from a scientifically-backed nutritional perspective, but the challenge is to provide taste and texture. That’s why we’ve invested in technical R & D capabilities to unlock that potential and are really excited about the recent PLANeT partnership with Beyond Meat.

PepsiCo is investigating new plant-based protein sources / Photo: istock-baibaz

Founded earlier this year, the joint venture aims to develop, manufacture and sell innovative snack and beverage products made from plant-based proteins.

According to PepsiCo, this partnership will leverage Beyond Meat’s state-of-the-art technology in plant-based proteins and PepsiCo’s marketing and commercial capabilities to create and extend new snack and beverage options.

Beyond Meat is a state-of-the-art innovator in this fast-growing category, and the new joint venture follows our long-standing commitment to helping build a more sustainable food system. We look forward to combining Beyond Meat’s expertise with world-class capabilities in brand building, consumer insights and distribution to offer exciting new options on a large scale.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos