



In the iPhone pecking order, the iPhone 12 Pro is on top of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini, but under 1,099 iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Like the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini, the Pro is 5G-enabled, and in addition to Apple’s new MagSafe technology, it does a great job of managing multiple tasks that help optimize photographic photos and batteries, and is highly regarded. We provide the A14 Bionic chip. So it wonders us if the base model provides almost everything you need and need for your smartphone. What extras did you get from the pros?

These additional features culminate in a third telephoto camera, polished stainless steel around the edges (rather than the aluminum found on the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini), and a slightly brighter screen than ever before.

It’s undeniable that the additional telephoto camera is a powerful asset, but it’s also the same thing that adorned the back of the iPhone 11 Pro. More interestingly, Pro has a LiDAR scanner that measures the distance to an object, which is useful for portraits and shooting in dark places.

The new hardware gets an emphasized nod of approval, but whether it’s worth more than 200 more than the standard well-spec iPhone 12 is a question worth asking.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Review: Summary

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro is a bit heavier than the standard iPhone 12. This is because Apple replaced aluminum with stainless steel in the build, but shares the same dimensions. iPhone 12 Pro is equipped with a third telephoto lens and LiDAR sensor, which allows you to take excellent portraits and low-light photos.

Everything else remains the same as the standard iPhone 12, and even its little sibling, the iPhone 12 Mini, has 5G capabilities, a great processor, and a stunning OLED screen. Also, the iPhone 12 Pro is 200 more expensive than the standard iPhone 12, so many people save money without using an extra camera.

Price: 999

Main functions:

SuperRetina XDR Display 6.1 inch OLED screen IP68 (water resistant up to 6 meters) 189g Apple A14 Bionic chip 3 12MP sensors: wide, ultra wide, 2X telephoto lens and LiDAR sensor waterproof, IP68 iOS 14 MagSafe compatible 5G

Pros:

Vivid photos Ideal for AR5G support

Cons: Disadvantages:

What is the Apple iPhone 12 Pro on the heavy side?

iPhone 12 Pro is Apple’s premium product from the 2020 iPhone lineup. It’s 200 more expensive than the standard iPhone 12, and features a third telephoto camera and LiDAR sensor, perfect for AR, portrait, and night modes. However, much of the good imaging up to the A14 Bionic chip and its HDR tricks does the incredible job of distinguishing the details in the shadows, so it’s an improvement over the standard iPhone 12. It’s a little. It has 50% more RAM than the standard iPhone 12, has a glossy stainless steel edging, and is available in silver, graphite, gold, and blue.

What does the Apple iPhone 12 Pro do? Take amazing photos, such as double zoomed shots at night, and take them with Pro Raw. You can shoot 4K video using Dolby Atmos at 60fps. Fast Unlock with AppleFace ID Games with Bionic A14 Chips and Massive Use Works with Top Power Wireless Charging MagSafe Accessories Can be used when a lock to the 5G Internet is available How much is the Apple iPhone 12 Pro? ??

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro retails for 999 and is available on Argos and Amazon.

Is the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Worth the Money?

The most amazing thing about the iPhone 12 Pro is how narrow the price difference is compared to the 200 cheap iPhone 12. The additional camera hardware is great for zooming in on shots, and the LiDAR sensor is slightly better at locking on. As a night subject, the night mode algorithm is so powerful on all iPhone 12 models that it’s not enough to justify the additional price increase.

Do you want to compare the specs? See a comparison of iPhone 12 vs mini vs Pro vs Pro Max or a detailed review of iPhone 12.

Features and Performance of Apple iPhone 12 Pro

The iPhone 12 Pro is blessed with Apple’s most powerful chipset, the A14 Bionic chip, which is 20% faster than its predecessor.

It sounds important on paper because it has 50% more RAM than the standard iPhone 12, but during testing it turned out to be almost the same.

When it comes to storage, the iPhone 12 Pro has been boosted to 128GB, but compared to the rather disappointing 64GB found on the iPhone 12, you can choose between the 256GB and 512GB models if you’re stocking up on media.

Games, edits, videos, and almost everything in between, were processed with maximum smoothness, speed, and responsiveness.

Apple tends to be late when it comes to adopting new technologies, but when it does, it tends to do a great job. This is the case for 5G. 5G is still patched, but its high speed may open up unknown opportunities in the future.

MagSafe is built into the iPhone 12 Pro and marks Apple’s new technology for snapping accessories for features such as fast charging.

iPhone 12 Pro ships with iOS 14 to get the most out of widget customization, picture-in-picture, and other Memoji options.

The combination of IP68 water resistance and a ceramic shielded glass screen protects your iPhone 12 Pro from minor accidents and survives up to 30 minutes in 6 meters of water.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Camera

Given that the iPhone Pro has a lot to offer with the additional 12MP telephoto camera and LiDAR sensor, and hardware not included with the standard iPhone 12, it’s worth digging into how much it all makes sense.

With a 12MP main camera, 12MP ultra wide angle, 12 telephoto camera, and LiDAR depth sensor, the iPhone 12 Pros camera is extremely powerful.

However, it is the computational photography that is responsible for most of the photo improvements. New to the iPhone 12 series, Smart HDR 3 uses machine learning to understand the scene and adjust accordingly for best results. Deep Fusion, on the other hand, fuses multiple images before you press the shutter button.

The iPhone 12 Pro has an additional telephoto lens that allows you to zoom in on the subject more accurately than the iPhone 12. In addition, the LiDAR sensor has an advantage over the iPhone 12 Pro because it has 6x faster autofocus in the dark.

HDR video with Dolby Vision can be up to 60fps, but the iPhone 12 is limited to 30fps, which can tempt anyone trying to shoot a lot of video.

In the sun, the photos are stunning, balancing both sharpness and naturalness, but with little valuable difference compared to the standard iPhone 12.

Yes, the iPhone Pro 12 camera has specific advantages. For example, Apple ProRAW gives you more flexibility when editing photos, 60 fps 4K video, a 2x telephoto lens to get closer to your subject, and finally a LiDAR sensor to help you shoot at night. .. Still, the difference is huge when compared to the standard iPhone 12.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Battery

Your smartphone should be able to see you all day without the need for charging, and by that standard the iPhone 12 Pro will do its job.

There are many Android options to wipe out the iPhone 12 Pro with just the battery, but it turns out that the battery life is longer than the spec sheet and the A14 Bionic chip does the tremendous job of saving battery in standby mode. ..

Like all iPhone 12 series phones, the box contains a Lightning to USB-C cable, but no power adapter. Apple is committed to being more environmentally friendly.

Apples MagSafe provides port-free charging via a ring of magnets. Of course, you can also use Apple-approved accessories for 15 watts of wireless charging.

Keep in mind that 5G wastes a lot of battery life. But that’s what our future self has to deal with. In addition, there is always the option of not participating in 5G networks. This is one way to deny the problem.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro design and setup

When viewed from the front, the iPhone 12 Pro shares the same dimensions and is indistinguishable from the standard iPhone 12. However, the build is a bit different, and Apple has chosen stainless steel for the edges of the iPhone 12 Pro. It’s shiny, and when combined with an additional camera and RAM, it makes the phone 25g heavier.

Ceramic shields are a type of glass that covers a stunning 6.1 OLED screen and should have enhanced protection against scratches.

Black and vibrant colors can be enjoyed not only on HDR content, but also on the iPhone 12 Pro display. The resolution is the same as the iPhone 12s, the screen is bright and easy to see at all angles, even in bright sunlight.

Given that most other flagship smartphones offer faster 120Hz, it’s a bit daunting to see a refresh rate freeze at 60Hz, but Apple can do this for the iPad Pro. is. But in reality, there is no noticeable delay and everything is as smooth as butter when it comes to the screen.

The box does not include headphones or a power adapter. To take advantage of faster charging, you need to procure a 20W USB-C power adapter.

Setting up a new iPhone is still intuitive, with step-by-step instructions on the screen. The most important thing is to enter your Apple ID or create one the first time you’re using Apple.

Our Verdict: Should You Buy an Apple iPhone 12 12 Pro?

Apple iPhone 12 Pro is a smartphone show stopper, offering a stunning design and strong internal structure. With Apple’s latest smartphone features, including 5G, MagSafe, and a newly designed neural engine, all four models make the iPhone 12 Pro stand out as something special in the series.

The extra camera prowess will appeal to serious content creators, especially those who are interested in video, but the standard iPhone brings just as much joy to most people. Glossy edges and color options may seduce some people, not just telephoto lenses and LiDAR sensors, but they aren’t attractive enough to justify the extra cost.

Evaluation:

Features: 5/5

Battery: 4.5 / 5

Design: 4.5 / 5

Camera: 5/5

Comprehensive evaluation: 4.8 / 5

Where to buy Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Want to wait for this year’s release? For the latest news, see the iPhone 13 release date page. Compared to iPhone 12? Read the iPhone 12 review.

