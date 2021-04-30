Currently all Activision Studios work with Call Of Duty





Screenshot: Activision

Yesterday, Activision-owned studio Toys For Bob announced that it would provide development support for the latest season of the Call of Duty Warzone. The studio used to work on its own games, such as last year’s amazing Crash Bandicoot 4, but now it’s effectively consumed by the growing monster Call of Duty. With this move, all nine studios directly owned by Activision will become part of the Call of Duty machine with some capacity.

Toys for Bob isn’t the first studio Activision has thrown into a never-ending war game talent blender. Here’s a breakdown of what the company’s current studio has done in a large franchise:

Toys for Bob is working on Warzone Season 3 content. Raven Software has been a CoD support studio since 2010. Activision Shanghai is working on the Call of Duty Online. Demonware provides server support for Call of Duty. Former Transformers developer High Moon Studios is backing support for Call of Duty. Beenox has been working on CoD since Black Ops III. Collectively, Infinity Ward, Treyarch, and Sledgehammer have alternated the development of the Call of Duty game for the past decade.

Even the part of Activision that you wouldn’t expect to be involved in Call of Duty is actually involved in Call of Duty. Blizzard, part of the big company Activision Blizzard, hasn’t (yet) developed a CoD game, but sells it in its own digital store. Mobile game giant Activision, which purchased for $ 5.9 billion in 2016, was working on a Call of Duty game for mobile phones. (The Call of Duty mobile game already on sale was developed by another non-Activision studio.)

It’s hard to see because the talented developers of a successful long-term studio are sent to the salt mine in Call of Duty and can’t make something unique or new. It’s even more painful for a studio with its own great gaming history. Raven Software, for example, is the studio behind great studios such as Heretic, Hexen, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, and Marvel Ultimate Alliance. However, since 2010, Raven has been stuck as a support studio for Call of Duty and often supports DLC. There is no doubt that the studio is still full of skilled creators who work hard every day. But if they’re released from Call of Duty and allowed to create something new, they can’t help but wonder what they can do.

Of course, for Activision and its sneaky rich CEO, sticking as a Call of Duty support studio is often the best scenario. A possible alternative would be to shut down the studio or be absorbed by another studio within the publisher, leading to a large furlough. This happened to Neversoft, Gray Matter Interactive, Bizarre Creations, Shaba Games and more.

Really RIP. Image: Neversoft / Activision

Even if the studio is allowed to live as the cog of a CoD machine, it cannot save them from layoffs. Some ToysForBob employees seem to have seen layoffs in the studio after the recent release of Crash 4. ToysForBobs The future doesn’t look bright. Like Raven Software, it could last for another 10 years with support for Call of Duty. Or, like Neversoft, it could be shut down in the CoD train after a few years. A big thank you to Toys for Bob’s staff and those who were let go.

I’ve enjoyed the Call of Duty game for years, but it’s getting harder and harder to play the latest entries, and the ongoing Warzone mode as a studio is sacrificed to the franchise to keep it going. It has been. Call of Duty’s annual release schedule, coupled with increasing size and complexity of each game, has created a superstorm that seems to be sucking up resources, people, and money. And now Activision doesn’t have a studio to throw it anymore, because it’s already throwing them all.

Will Kotick and his millions of people go looking for a new studio to buy soon? When Activision buys a new studio, an invisible timer will start, and the new studio will either be kicked overboard and die, or if you’re lucky, land on Call of Duty Island and become a military manchute until heat death. It seems that the number of days until you are destined to work is counted down. Of the universe.

