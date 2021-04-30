After a month, Outriders still can’t take a break





Screenshot: People Can Fly / Kotaku

Mysterious nerfs. Connection problem. Inventory wipe. The game has been plagued by problems since Outriders was released a month ago. With each step forward, the loot shooter seems to step back two. Today’s update, the first significant update in a few weeks, is no exception.

The major patch released this morning has been billed as the largest patch to date and aims to address over 100 ongoing issues in the game. Even snipers are technically nervous. From now on, players will have more time to dodge shots. The patchnote doesn’t say anything about the actual problem with the sniper, where the shot does a ridiculous amount of damage and staggers you for something that feels like a second past the point of fairness.

Importantly, this patch addresses the infamous sign-in issue that has plagued the game since the demo was released in late February. In Outriders, an always-online game, players must sign in from the Start menu before accessing the character selection screen. When the player logged in, the screen sometimes stuck when signing in. During the demo, the solution was simple. Close the game and then reopen it.

Even after the game was fully released, the issue did not go away. People Can Fly has proposed a new workaround at startup. This is as easy as the old workaround, but exponentially difficult. Just sit and wait. When I finally joined the game, the chances of being disconnected and having to start the process from scratch weren’t zero.

I’ve played a lot of Outriders over the past month, and what I’ve been waiting for has sometimes worked. We also found that the old trick of turning it off and then back on also works. (In context, I play on the PlayStation 5.) The point was its unstable and unpredictable, but undeniably totally destroyed.

This morning I closed the game and restarted it 5 times to see if the problem really went away. Every time I arrived at the lobby in a few seconds. We have significantly improved the waiting time of nearly 15 minutes that we have experienced in the past month. Sure, the terror dactyl in that squeaky feathered space was still there every time I restarted, but hey, baby steps.

Clear adjustments have also been made to the class. Trickster, do you know that instead of activating your hunt the play skills and teleporting the battlefield, you just … don’t go anywhere? It has been dealt with. There is also this line item in Devastators: Fixed a crash that could occur if the Boulderdashed hit a wall. I’ve never seen or heard of this crash, but it’s a holy hell that sounds cheerful. (If this happens to you, please email me!)

Despite introducing the very necessary modifications, today’s development is not all peaches and gravy. For one, the patch does nothing specifically to address the long-awaited inventory restore. Shortly after Outriders was released, some players reported wipes throughout their inventory. They logged in, but there was no clear way to get it back, just to see that all their weapons and armor were gone. In certain edge cases, there wasn’t even a way to play as those characters. This problem continued until April. The April 15 patch prevented this issue from affecting future players, but did nothing to restore the missing gear.

There is a fix in the work to restore such a thing, but it’s not perfect. All gear rated below rare (blue) can be lost forever, but People Can Fly can collect epic (purple) and legendary (gold) ones, although statistics may differ. I believe that. On April 16th, People Can Fly said it hopes to release news about the update earlier next week. The development update shared via Reddit on April 23 was basically still in the works.

Today, People Can Fly elaborate on holdups in patch notes, writing: [it] So far, it has been difficult to provide an exact start date due to hovering to the very threshold of the release, but due to the small number of edge cases, the process is repeated many times. I had to retest. ..

The patch didn’t disappear exactly without any problems. Immediately after it became available, some Xbox users reported that they couldn’t log in. PeopleCanFly suggested that the user turn off the console completely, unplug it for a few minutes (clear the cache), and try again.

In addition, Killing Spree moda’s popular Tier 3 weapon mod, which increases damage for a period of time after killing an enemy, has been inadvertently reduced in length from 20 seconds to 10 seconds, making it essentially devastating and powerful. Space that turns from a tool to a toothless waste. To address this, People Can Fly took the game server offline at 10:30 am and performed 30 minutes of maintenance. This isn’t as bad as a three-hour shutdown on the launch date.

After maintenance, Xbox users still seem to have login issues. PeopleCanFly suggests that these players create new characters to enter the lobby. You can create up to 6 characters in Outriders. It’s an edge case, but for those who have all 6 character slots full, do I need to remove one of the characters to join the game? That unclear. Kotaku asked game publisher Square Enix for an explanation, but didn’t get an immediate response.

