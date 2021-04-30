What’s New on Roku’s YouTube TV Members





We launched YouTube TV four years ago, allowing you to deliver your favorite TV content the way you want. From day one, we’ve been trying to listen to your feedback to improve the experience, provide content providers that you enjoy, and make your app available on as many devices as possible. In collaboration with Roku, we have renewed our contract to deliver YouTube TV to our devices. Despite the best efforts to reach an agreement in the best interests of each other’s users, Roku maliciously closed the deal during the negotiations. Unfortunately, Roku has frequently used this tactic with other streaming providers.

The most important thing for us is to take care of you and make sure that the experience of our shared users is good. After posting this, existing users will continue to be able to access YouTube TV on their Roku devices. Roku recommends that you do not remove the YouTube TV app so that existing users can continue to use the service.

I would like to explain how we have negotiated in good faith on behalf of YouTube TV members.

Our first conversation began with Roku to update the current terms of ongoing transactions with YouTube TV, which has been going on for several years. The offer to Roku is simple and still valid. Update YouTube TV deals under existing reasonable terms.

However, Roku has chosen to use it as an opportunity to renegotiate another transaction, including the YouTube main app, which will not expire until December.

Partner contracts have technical requirements to ensure a high quality experience on YouTube. Roku has requested an exception that breaks the YouTube experience and limits the ability to update YouTube in order to fix issues or add new features. For example, it doesn’t support open source video codecs, so even if you buy a Roku device that supports that resolution, you won’t be able to watch YouTube in 4K HDR or 8K.

Roku cannot be treated specially at the expense of the user. To be clear, we have never requested access to user data or interference with search results, as they claim. This claim is groundless and false.

We understand the concerns that members may have about this and do not downplay it. We promise that our members will continue to have access to YouTube TV and will continue to advocate on their behalf.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos