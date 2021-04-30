DeWine sees the future of innovation on display in Ohio





Ohio Governor Mike DeWine took a first-hand look at the present and future of engineering research at Ohio State University this week.

Governor and First Lady Fran Dewin joined President Christina M. Johnson to visit Ohio’s Assistive Technology (AT Ohio) and Spine Institute.

AT Ohio is a federal-funded non-profit organization in the Faculty of Engineering. The program provides a device lending library for people with disabilities and their families to borrow assistive technology to use at home, at work or at school. This will ensure that your technology meets your needs before you buy.

“All of our programs focus on the types of technology that help people with disabilities,” said Bill Darling, director of AT Ohio.

Darling demonstrated several devices provided by the library, including tools to help people communicate, navigate when their eyesight is impaired, and learn if they have an educational disability. Darling introduced Governor and Johnson to Brad Whitmoyer, a resident of the Lewis Center who uses mobility and communications devices provided by AT Ohio.

“Ohio’s assistive technology is a hidden gem in Ohio,” says DeWine. “What they do can change people’s lives.”

DeWine and Johnson also joined Ayanna Howard, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, to visit students, faculty and staff to observe demonstrations at the Spine Research Institute (SRI). The institute promotes the work of an interdisciplinary team of researchers from the Faculty of Engineering, School of Medicine and Wexner Medical Center to study, treat and prevent spinal disorders.

Supporting and growing convergent research in Ohio is Johnson’s priority. The University’s recently announced Presidential Research Excellence Fund promotes emergent and convergent research that supports national science, medicine, and engineering priorities.

William Maras, director of SRI, said spinal disorders are the number one reason people miss work and are the second illness on which opiates are prescribed. He said medical costs to treat spinal disorders exceed $ 100 billion annually.

Maras and members of the SRI research team have demonstrated wearable technology that analyzes how people with SCI walk, move, and work. This technology illustrates the stress that various tasks can put on the spine and the muscles around it.

Members of the SRI team also emphasized cooperation with the Comprehensive Cancer Center and applied engineering principles to better understand the effects of cancer and cancer treatment on the spine.

The institute has a 35-year relationship with the state, providing research and expertise to the Workers’ Accident Compensation Department to help employees recover from spinal cord injuries and return to work.

Howard said SRI emphasizes the importance of engineering research to improve life.

“Ohio State University engineers are seeking solutions at many crossroads. Probably not as important as those related to healthcare. Engineers work with experts in other disciplines and point of care. , Data-driven analytics, artificial intelligence, and basic device and design principles can be used to help solve complex problems such as chronic low back pain, “she says.

Both AT Ohio and SRI are success stories that show how the state continues to grow and stay vibrant, DeWine said.

“I think this is what President Johnson is very focused on. Not only is it more research in Ohio, but it’s also about ensuring that research flows into the community,” he said. .. “Ohio’s vision is that it’s a place where technology can count on, and where medical technology can count on.

“We already have all the parts here. We just have to push and stay focused. What we are seeing [at Ohio State] Another example. “

‘,’ window.fbAsyncInit = function () {‘,’ FB.init ({‘,’ appId: ‘216372371876365 ‘,’,’ xfbml: true,’,’ version: ‘v2.6 ” ,’});’]; ppLoadLater.placeholderFBSDK.push (‘};’); var ppFacebookSDK = [

‘(function(d, s, id) {‘,

‘var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];’,’ if (d.getElementById (id)) return;’,’ js = d.createElement (s); js.id = id;’,’ js.src = “https://connect.facebook.net /en_US/sdk.js “;’,’ fjs.parentNode.insertBefore (js, fjs);’,’} (document, ‘script ‘, ‘facebook-jssdk ‘));’]; ppLoadLater. placeholderFBSDK = ppLoadLater.placeholderFBSDK.concat (ppFacebookSDK); ppLoadLater.placeholderFBSDK.push (”); ppLoadLater.placeholderFBSDK = ppLoadLater.placeholderFBSDK.join (” n”);

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos