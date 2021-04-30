Intel is reported to want to sell its sports tech business





Intel is considering selling a sports technology group working on projects such as TrueView cameras that produce 360-degree video at over 19 NFL stadiums for broadcasters. Sportico reported the news based on “multiple people familiar with this issue”.

True View is a major project of the Intel Sports Group, with cameras installed in the home stadiums of 20 NFL teams. (Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams share SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.) The technology is also found in eight NBA home stadiums and more than 10 soccer stadiums around the world. Create replays from volume data using multiple cameras and view them from different angles and perspectives.

Intel “refused to comment on rumors and speculation” to Sportico. Chipmakers reportedly hold investment banking PJT partners to assist in investigating sales to other tech companies, media companies, special purpose companies, or SPACs.

Formed in 2016, the Sports Group focused on Intel’s acquisition of Replay Technologies’ video technology and video startup Voke.

In November, Intel closed Intel Studios dedicated to volume capture on a 10,000-square-foot stage in Los Angeles with more than 100 8K cameras.

At the time, the company told the protocol that sports would be the driving force behind technology.[w]e believes that the future of sports content will be driven by volume technology that will enable us to create a comprehensive experience across viewing platforms. “

But with the new CEO, Intel seems to be starting to focus more on its core products. This means selling impressive and expensive technology built in other sectors.

