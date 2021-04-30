How to watch YouTube TV on Roku: Stream to TV using Apple AirPlay, Android, or Windows





Getting YouTube TV on Roku is a bit more complicated.

Sarah Tew / CNET

If you have a YouTube TV subscription and a Roku Streaming Box, you’ve probably received an email detailing the dispute between the two companies. On Friday, Roku said Google wants more user data, search result manipulation, and hardware requirements. In response, YouTube called the claim “unfounded falsehood” and said it “wants to renew YouTube TV transactions under existing reasonable terms.”

For now, this means that the YouTube TV app isn’t available in the Roku app store. Roku owners can continue to use the existing YouTube TV app, but if they remove it or get a new Roku, they won’t be able to re-download it.

All apple

CNET’s Apple Report Newsletter provides news, reviews and advice on iPhone, iPad, Mac and software.

Thankfully for new subscribers and anyone who wants to watch YouTube TV on Roku, there is a good workaround. This is similar to what was recommended in a similar dispute between Roku and HBO Max.

The easiest option is to use Apple AirPlay. This requires an Apple iPhone, iPad, or Mac and Roku Streamer or TV. If you don’t have an Apple device, you can also use Roku’s built-in screen mirroring. This works on most Android phones and Windows PCs. Method is as follows.

How to Stream YouTube TV via AirPlay on Roku

Many Roku devices now support Apple’s AirPlay 2.

CNET staff

According to Roku’s support page, AirPlay requires the following devices:

If you don’t have an Apple device or a compatible Roku, you can try Roku’s screen mirroring feature (see below).

The first step to using AirPlay with Roku is to make sure that Roku is updated with the latest software and that your Apple device is on the same Wi-Fi network as Roku.

Then, well, it’s pretty easy.

Open the YouTube TV app on your iPhone / iPad / iPod Touch. Tap the cast icon in the upper right and select your AirPlay device and Bluetooth device.[スピーカーとテレビ]Select Roku in the popup. You should see your iPhone mirrored to Roku. In the YouTube TV app, tap what you want to see and it will play.

To run AirPlay from Mac[システム環境設定],[ディスプレイ]Move in the order of[AirPlay]Get the options and click the box to display AirPlay in the menu bar. However, YouTube TV doesn’t have AirPlay built into the Chrome player for your computer, which makes this a bit more complicated if you want to stream YouTube TV without broadcasting the entire computer.

First, you need Chrome. Go to tv.youtube.com and install the YouTube TV Chrome web app. Click the AirPlay icon in the menu bar and tap Roku. Click again and[別として使用]Choose. display. “Open the YouTube TV app and drag it to your TV to bring it to full screen.

Use AirPlay to display your iPhone, iPad, or Mac screen on your TV.

Jason Cipriani / CNET

In my recent experience with RokuTV, this worked pretty well, but I need to switch channels on my Apple device. Also, because you’re mirroring directly from the YouTube TV app instead of the entire iPhone / iPad, you don’t have to worry about incoming notifications or calls that interrupt the stream, switch apps, or perform other tasks. There is none. Mac users should set their computer to silent mode to minimize interruptions.

Another thing you need to do is turn on your device and stay connected to the same Wi-Fi network so that the stream is uninterrupted.

Read more: How to AirPlay from iPhone, iPad, or Mac to your TV

How to Stream YouTube TV from Android Device

Mirror your Android phone or tablet to your TV screen in just a few steps.

Jason Cipriani / CNET

If you have an Android smartphone, you can cast using screen mirroring. This feature, which has been available on Rokus for years, has been used on most Android smartphones for some time (Google Pixels is not supported) and displays the smartphone screen on the TV. Most Roku TVs and streamers support this feature.

However, enabling this feature is a bit complicated because different phone manufacturers have different names. For example, Samsung calls it Smart View on modern Galaxy phones and is often accessible by pulling down the notification shade.

Other names for this feature are:

Smart ViewQuick ConnectSmartShareAllShare CastWirelessdisplayDisplay Mirroring HTCConnectScreen CastingCast

Once you find the name, it’s very easy to set up. To work with the Galaxy S21 Ultra, all you had to do was make sure your device was on the same Wi-Fi network as Roku, open Smart View from the notification screen, and tap Roku TV in the list of devices. Then Roku prompts me and[許可]Click and you’re ready to go.

If you don’t see Roku in your screen mirror list and you’re using the same Wi-Fi network, make sure screen mirroring is enabled. To confirm this[設定],[システム],[画面のミラーリング]Move in the order of. Make sure that “Screen Mirroring Mode” is set to “Prompt” (default setting) or is always set.

Read more: 3 easy steps to cast or mirror your Android phone screen on your TV

Note: Like AirPlay, this is not the same as Chromecasting something to your TV. By mirroring, you will be able to see everything on your phone. That is, you may see notifications and text messages, and the call may interrupt the stream. When you quit the YouTube TV app on your mobile phone, the stream is minimized or terminated on your TV.

In other words, you need to make sure “Don’t disturb” is turned on and be prepared not to look at your phone while watching.

How to watch using David Katzmaier / CNET Windows PC

You can also use Windows to screen mirror to Roku. To access this on your PC, open the Action Center, a small chat bubble icon at the bottom right. From there,[接続]Tap to see the available displays. If you select Roku, your Windows PC will appear in Roku.

Another option is to tap the Windows button and search for “project to wireless display” in the lower left search. From there, just open YouTube TV in Chrome and you’re ready to go.

I couldn’t test this method myself, but my colleague David Katzmaier made it work on both Roku Ultra and Roku TV with HBO Max when Roku and WarnerMedia had spats. .. He sometimes reported some splits and stuttering, and a slightly softer image, but the video was still visible overall.

Until Google and Roku fill the hatch, you can watch any of the above methods on Roku without using the actual YouTube TV app. Also, if AirPlay and screen mirroring can be a hassle, you may need a new streamer with a YouTube TV app like the great Chromecast with Google TV.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos