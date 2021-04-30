STEAM education is important to open up new opportunities throughout the gaming industry





Many now understand that science, technology, engineering, arts, and math education, or STEAM, is important to the success of the video game industry and to create meaningful opportunities for those who have reached their limits. doing.

On the second day of the GamesBeat Summit 2021, Stanley Pierre-Louis, CEO of the Entertainment Software Association, an industry group in the gaming industry, is co-founder and CEO of Girls with US House of Representatives Yvette Clark in District 9 of New York. We talked to Laila Shabir. Create games and talk about how STEAM education is important for the development of the gaming industry and the creation of new opportunities for promotion to the national and global economies, especially the workforce of women and racial individuals. ..

Video games play an important role in raising interest in STEM, Pierre-Louis said. Learning game-making skills also creates career opportunities in a wide range of fields, STEM and STEAM. This is because video games and arts and science produce highly desirable skills in adjacent areas such as aerospace and coding.

Clark believes in smart technologies that help communities live a sustainable, resilient and livable life, and strives to keep them alive.

Fairness is at the heart of everything he was trying to achieve in Washington, DC, Clark said. This means ensuring fair access to quality education in the field of STEAM and the opportunities it brings for careers and entrepreneurs. This is essential not only to ensure America’s competitiveness in the economy, but also to ensure that our country is ready to meet. 21st century demands.

In this new evolution of the industrial era, she said, all the paths lead to technology, innovation and artistic abilities, and the sweet spot for those skills is STEAM education. It is estimated that 3.5 million STEAM and STEM jobs will need to be filled by 2025. Fighting inequality and removing barriers to equitable opportunities is a top priority for Clark in Congress.

She said that much of the real pursuit of a fair and comprehensive agenda is within the territory of the private sector. Through government, we create routes and corridors for the private sector to partner with us to make opportunities accessible to all Americans, regardless of race, sexual orientation, or place of origin. can.

Born in Pakistan, raised in the United Arab Emirates and graduated from MIT, Shabir warns that it is important to think about where people came from. Her path to a girls make-up game speaks to her commitment to give back while aiming to build the next generation of innovators. She has set a personal goal of teaching one million girls how to make games through work.

Empowering young people in two ways is essential. The first thing to make sure they’re digitally ready means that everyone should be tech-savvy as they grow up, and computer science is as essential as English and history. is.

According to Shabir, it’s important to speak the language in which the future will be built. And it is important to teach children that everything they can dream of and want to do is possible and is within them.

In addition to technical skills, confidence in being able to come up with solutions on your own, regardless of issues or problems, and internal assurance are essential. That’s what Girls Make Games is focused on, and it’s verification and technical skills, she adds.

Girls Makes Games was born out of her own struggle to find women who are qualified to fill the required positions while establishing a game studio.

She said I was looking for my studio and couldn’t find a woman. This was a time when I was new to the industry, so I didn’t know what the gender gap was. The deeper I looked, the more I discovered. Basically, people came back and said the girls didn’t play games or weren’t interested in games.

She was designing an educational game with her husband and wanted to build a fair educational solution for all genders. At the end of the first Girls Build Games summer camp, it was clear to her that a place where girls could get together and talk about STEAM and their interest in games helped meet that need. Seven years later, the summer camp is still ongoing, with virtual programs and workshops expanding to nearly 100 cities around the world.

According to Clark, this next-generation innovator and creator, especially those interested in hiring and investing from undervalued communities, need to stop talking about it and do something.

Education needs a universal approach to providing diversity and inclusion, she said. Widen the opening and wrap your arm. [no matter] Your demographics, where you live, where you were born, your financial situation, who we are scientifically devoted to, or the sparks of exposure and genius to engage to access It provides portals, gateways, routes, and corridors for those in need.

Based on our living experience, Clark helps women and girls play an integral role and create solutions through games that can be applied to real-life everyday experiences. My hat is aimed at the work that Laila and she are doing with girls and young people who open up a world of many possibilities. In the ability to analyze not only the game space, but the entire educational space, social space, and the world around you.

