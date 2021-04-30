RetroBeat: Why the original Pokemon Snap was so special





The new Pokemon Snap is out for switches today, but I’m thinking of the original. As a kid, Pokemon Snap for the Nintendo 64 was a big deal.

And it was big, but it wasn’t because it was a clever photo-based game. In North America, Pokemon Snap was the first new Pokemon game I got after the series debuted in 1998 in red and blue.

Pokemon Snap released on July 26, 1999. This was when I was hungry for Pokemon.

Pokemon first day

I was an early fan of Pokemon. Thanks to the game website and magazines, I knew about this series before it was released in the United States. When I was about 12, I was the ideal age for a children’s RPG adventure. I read the Pokemon strategy guide like a Bible. I remember asking for a Pokemon card at my local Wal-Mart when I couldn’t find any employee who knew what I was talking about. When I asked someone on Hollywood Video about VHS for Pokemon comics, he gave me Pokahontas 2 instead.

So I was ready for Pokemon Snap. This will give me a new Pokemon game to play. Also, this is the first time I’ve seen these characters on TV. Pokemon Snap was heading for the Nintendo 64 while the original game was on the Game Boy. I saw my favorite Pokemon animated as a polygon creature. They are no longer crude and are not yet black and white pixel images.

I think many kids felt the same as I did. As a result, many people affectionately look back at the original Pokemon Snap. It also helps with that good thing. Pokemon Snap is a puzzle game above all. You need to understand how you can interact with the environment in order to set Pokemon to the most interesting shot possible. Next, you need to set the timing and frame of your photos appropriately. The game is short and straight, but there’s plenty of room to learn to keep it interesting.

Moreover, it all ended in a conflict with Mew. In red and blue, Mew is a secret Pokemon that you could only get through the contest. I remember going to Toys “R” Us, getting Mew and coming back empty-handed. All I knew was my brother and I was lucky enough to get it. Now, Pokemon Snap has allowed me to interact with the legendary Pokemon at least in some way.

After Pokemon

Since then, the Pokemon franchise has been popular, but it’s never been as exciting as it was back then. Shortly after Pokemon Snap, I got Pokemon Yellow, Pokemon Stadium, Pokemon Trading Card Game for Game Boy, Pokemon Puzzle League, Pokemon Gold and Silver. Every day, there seemed to be something to look forward to.

We hope that a new generation of Pokemon fans are enjoying New Pokemon Snap today. And I think quite a few old Pokemon trainers like me are enjoying the game. But even if this new snap is a better game, we know it doesn’t make as much sense as the original game.

There was something special in the early days of Pokemon.

RetroBeat is a weekly column that explores past games, classics, new retro titles, or old favorites and how their design techniques are affecting today’s market and experience. If you would like to send a retro-themed project or scoop, please contact me.

