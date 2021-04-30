The proceedings allege that Google has released contact tracking data for millions of users





Hannah Mitchell-Printed Friday, April 30, 2021

In a proceedings seeking the status of a class action, Google’s COVID-19 contact tracing tool alleges that it has exposed system logs of protected health information for millions of users to potentially hundreds of third parties. I will.

According to a lawsuit filed on April 27, Google co-created Google-Apple’s contact notification system, with local and state agencies deploying apps for mobile devices to perform COVID-19 contact tracing. I’m helping you to do it.

8 things you need to know:

The proceedings allege that Google recorded PHI in the device’s system log. This gives you access to dozens or even hundreds of third parties. The PHI contained in these logs contains personal and medical information related to contact tracing. The proceedings allege that the disclosed information is personally identifiable. The app is secure, but once the data is saved, it becomes available to third parties who have access to the logs. Third parties can link the information to the app user to learn about the user’s COVID-19 diagnostics. The plaintiffs in the proceedings said they used Google’s GAEN system to download the California Public Health Contact Tracking App, alleging that Google violated their privacy and California Medical Information Confidential Act. Twenty-seven states and territories have released contact tracking apps that use GAEN, with more than 28 million people downloading the app in the United States. The proceedings allege that Google was informed of GAEN’s security flaws in February, but did not notify the general public or GAEN users of the release of PHI. In addition to seeking damages, plaintiffs want Google to stop including PHI in their system logs and order the court not to allow third parties to access them. Plaintiffs also want to destroy any PHI acquired or created by Google.

Becker’s Hospital Review has contacted Google and will update the article with additional news.

