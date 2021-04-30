Facebook Acquires VR Shooter Onward Dev, Downpour





Downpour Interactive, the maker of multiplayer VR first-person shooter (FPS), is the latest developer to be acquired by Facebook.

The news was announced today on the Oculus blog, where Facebook states it “supports Dante.” [Buckley, Downpour CEO] And Downpour Interactive to grow onward as one of the most important multiplayer VR games. ” Downpour confirmed that the entire team was on Facebook, but did not reveal the financial details of the deal.

According to Facebook, it will be available in Early Access after the acquisition and will continue to be supported on Steam. The blog post also confirms that Downpour has plans for “future projects” and wants to release them to “as many people as possible”.

Since its release on Steam in 2016, Onward has proven to be one of the most popular multiplayer shooters in VR. With a focus on military realism, many VR enthusiasts have provided exactly what they were looking for in the early days of consumer VR, and Downpour has been playing games since adding new maps, modes and fixes. We have consistently supported it.

After that, I joined Oculus Quest in 2020 with the support of Coatsink. The standalone version of the game features full cross-play support with the PC VR version. This is the fact that the visual fidelity of the PC actually dropped at the time of release. However, the downpour is slowly but surely continuing to rebuild the PC version from a visual point of view.

There are also many onward plans. Cheat protection has been introduced into the game this week and new maps are planned for future updates.

Downpours is a Facebook-owned Oculus Studios developer who participates in Beat Games, Ready at Dawn, and Sanzaru Games.

