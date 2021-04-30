Amazon’s advertising business may undertake Google and Facebook





In the wave of Big Tech’s quarterly earnings announcement this week, we learned that Google and Facebook’s interactive advertising business had a strong quarter, helped by both a pandemic and economic recovery. But so was Amazon’s much less prominent advertising business. In fact, Amazon is the fastest growing of all, with the power of hordes of data purchases, and could eventually challenge the long-standing duopoly of Facebook and Google.

Google’s parent Alphabet reported revenue of $ 55.3 billion in the March quarter, up 46% from the March quarter of 2020. The pandemic shutdown began almost mid-March last year. Advertising revenue increased 32% in the quarter due to strong search advertising sales. YouTube alone generated $ 6 billion in advertising revenue, almost doubling year-over-year.

Facebook’s revenue was almost entirely advertising, up 48% from the March 2020 quarter to $ 26.17 billion.

However, Amazon’s advertising business seems to be the fastest growing. The company reports advertising revenue as part of its “other” unit, and advertising makes up the majority of its bucket. “Other” revenue for the March quarter was $ 6.9 billion, a staggering 77% increase over the year-ago quarter.

Most importantly, the growth of the Amazon advertising business is accelerating. In the March 2020 quarter, the company reported annual business growth of 44%.

Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky told analysts in a statement this week that the company’s advertising business benefited from increased traffic to e-commerce sites during the pandemic. But he said Amazon’s new advertising products are getting a lot of attention, and the company’s technology for delivering more relevant ads to users is also helping.

Winners and losers of the digital advertising business are determined based on the quality of the targeting data used. Google can make a purchase decision based on what users search for and discuss in email. Facebook can understand product interests based on what users are interacting with and the sites they visit on the Internet. However, Amazon’s data on what people actually buy may be the best predictor of interest in future products. It’s a catnip for advertisers, and Amazon sits on that mountain.

According to eMarketer, Amazon will have a 10.3% share of the US digital advertising market in 2020 (up from 7.8% in the previous year), Google will have 28.9%, and Facebook will have 25.2%. In March, researchers reported that Amazon’s US share had risen to 10.7%, but the calculation did not include Amazon’s first-quarter figures. eMarketer expects Amazon’s share to continue to grow steadily until 2023.

Amazon’s advertising business began by providing display and search advertising on Amazon’s sites. This is a great opportunity in itself. However, the company is adding more advertising products, the offerings of which are now similar to those of Facebook and Google. For example, Amazon currently operates a demand-side platform (DSP) that allows advertisers to programmatically bid on ad spots that appear on partner sites on the web. If Amazon’s advertising revenue grows to a scale comparable to Google and Facebook, such non-Amazon activities will be key.

