Google is addressing an inaccurate list of Play Stores in future guidelines





The Verge reports that Google has announced future Google Play store rules to stop listing inaccurate apps. Future Play Store rules will prohibit inaccurate information such as long and inaccurate titles. Google aims to prevent developers from tricking users into downloading apps.

The new guidelines aim to change the look of your app’s preview on the Play Store. By doing this, Google is trying to prevent fraudulent apps from tricking users into downloading apps. The new rules will come into effect in the second half of 2021. We know the effective date, but more specific details regarding the enforcement of these rules will be announced later this year.

Google’s first announcement states that for developers, “Google Play is displaying more and more assets in the front and center.” As a result, this is why Google will make future changes. We hope that these changes will give you a more accurate prediction of what your app’s experience will look like.

The app metadata affected by these future changes are title length, keywords, and graphical elements. For clarity, the title length is limited to 30 characters. This should help really end spam titles such as “Battle Royale Army Shooter Games”.

Inaccurate list of Play Store will be dealt with by Google’s upcoming rules

Regarding keywords, new rules now prohibit keywords that mean saving performances and promotions in icons, titles, and developer names. Finally, the rules eliminate graphic elements that can mislead the user with app icons.

The first announcement made on the Android Developers blog may even give some to the developers. That way, when a new rule takes effect, you will be able to comply with it.

One of the company’s suggestions is to use a clear and accurate app title and brand name. It makes sense and you need to separate legitimate apps from fraudulent apps. The list of things developers shouldn’t do is long.

Developers should not use graphic elements to indicate rank or text to indicate rank. In addition, do not use text or graphic elements to promote your transaction, or use graphic elements that mislead Play programs or users.

Future rules should greatly help minimize the installation of fraudulent apps. It’s nice to see Google making a move to attack the tactics used to mislead users. Many people think it’s perfectly legal and not a scam because the app is on the Play Store.

The important thing is that the app can get approval on the Play Store, but it still provides a terrible experience.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos