VA explores potential future emerging technology-centric acquisitions





The Department of Veterans Affairs may purchase new technologies and training services, including the latest data-driven and user-driven approaches, to learn more about the features there and the best way to purchase them. Announced a request for information.

This document, detailing the needs of innovation research and simulation support, was published Thursday by the Discovery, Education, Affiliate Network Office or DEAN.

In it, authorities list seven tasks that are exploring potential partnerships to complete the VA.

The emergence of new technologies in clinical care delivery, such as 3D printing and virtual reality, represents a fundamental shift in healthcare delivery. To achieve the full value of these solutions to drive large-scale, rapid prototyping, testing, evaluation, and integration of proven solutions into clinical workflows, the RFI section is more seamless and faster than ever. Must be done. About the first task of emerging technologies to transform clinical care delivery and service leads. To achieve this, the Veterans Health Administration requires expertise in both clinical and scientific subjects across disciplines.

In this task, the contractors selected will be able to use a variety of technologies: advanced manufacturing of clinical care, automation of robotic processes, immersive technology, precision medicine, remote care, artificial intelligence, application program interfaces, edge computing, etc. 5G technology, blockchain. The idea is that the vendor will assist the agency in designing, testing, and deploying these tools within the clinical care delivery environment.

The second task listed in the RFI includes advanced clinical decision support and data-driven decision making in healthcare. Under that, authorities define data-driven decision-making as using facts, indicators, and data to guide strategic business movements in line with agency goals, objectives, and initiatives. I will.

They write that VHA needs to make data-driven decisions that create norms that create a culture that encourages critical thinking and curiosity. To achieve this, the Department of Veterans Health requires both clinical and scientific expertise in areas such as clinical informatics, data science, and artificial intelligence.

In this case, vendors share expertise in the area of ​​interest across many data analytics platforms. A virtual representation that acts as a specific knowledge of a digital twin, or a real-time digital counterpart of a physical object or process. Synthetic data; above all, the Internet of Things and wearable technology are needed.

The RFI’s third, fourth, and fifth tasks listed include clinical simulation training, education to enhance the adoption of new technologies in healthcare delivery, and simulated clinical and system optimization. Includes modules.

Its sixth task is next-generation clinical education, training, and simulation immersive training. Officials say this type of learning incorporates the use of simulated or artificial environments.

They write that contractors use immersive training environments and clinical care technologies to assist VHA in designing, testing, and deploying clinical training and simulation modules. An example is the use of XR (Extended Reality) technology to create interactive experiences for clinical learners.

Providing clinical care and transforming services through design thinking is considered the seventh task.

Does your company currently have reconnaissance capabilities for new healthcare technologies within the company? The agency asks, among other questions, about the services it may have to offer.

Responses from interested contractors are expected by May 13.

