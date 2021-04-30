Google helps previously detained individuals learn digital skills





One of the most difficult things for previously imprisoned men and women to do after release is to find meaningful employment. Google is trying to change that with a career preparation program for re-entry.

According to a Google release, the program has previously imprisoned more than 10,000 people on digital skills and basics, including how to search for and apply for jobs online, create rsums, and send professional emails. Train individuals. The program also teaches more advanced skills for those who want to run their own business, such as spreadsheet and tax program training.

Career Readiness in the re-entry program also works with employment, nonprofits and religious groups to support this effort. Partners include Employment Opportunity Center, Defy Ventures, Fortune Society and Last Mile.

More than 600,000 people are released from prison each year in the United States, according to Google, but get quality jobs with imprisonment stains on their records, especially if they lack the digital skills needed to compete. Is difficult.

The unemployment rate of previously imprisoned individuals is five times the national average. Other factors, including systematic racism and an imbalanced recidivism rate, exacerbate the situation for imprisoned black Americans.

Google’s program builds on its previous criminal justice job and the efforts of tech giants to improve racial equality by helping black job seekers improve their digital skills.

With the rapid changes in technology and digital tools in today’s world, many Americans in prison are powerless. According to Lifewire, previously imprisoned individuals have been severely damaged by lack of access to technology during their sentence.

Some states are trying to change that and provide alternative and cheaper ways for prisoners to see their families. Colorado became the first state to distribute tablets to prisoners as part of a pilot program that gave 18,000 tablets to public and private prisons throughout the state.

Inmates can use their tablets in their cell at any time between 6 pm and 10 pm to listen to music, talk and watch with their families, read books and play video games. I can. In addition to reducing violence in prisons, the program also allows prisoners to talk to their families without collecting expensive phone calls.

