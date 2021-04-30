Indiana life science players are adapting to a pandemic, according to panelists





Unlike other sectors of the pandemic economy, such as restaurants, travel and hospitality, life sciences organizations seem to have largely overcome the blockade. Productivity.

It was a consensus of a group of speakers at the IBJ Life Sciences Power Panel representing large corporations, research institutes and start-ups on Friday morning.

Enterprises have learned to work with remote settings through video conferencing, email, and other technologies.

Jeff Simmons, president and CEO of Elanco Animal Health, a manufacturer of animal vaccines and feeds for livestock and pets based in Greenfield, describes the virtual world. I feel that I’m at least 25% more productive. Therefore, the tragedy arises from COVID and does not maintain much of the silver lining of what we have learned. “

Indiana University School of Medicine withdrew more than $ 213 million in grants from the National Institutes of Health last year. This is the school’s record amount for the fifth consecutive year.

Researchers are also busy trying to raise more money to support new research in difficult diseases such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease.

People have learned to be productive in a variety of situations, she said. Now that I’m back in the lab, I have a lot more work to do, but I also have a lot of time to think about new grants and new treatises that we can work on.

The School of Medicine also conducted clinical trials of AstraZeneca’s vaccine for COVID-19, which is widely used worldwide but has not yet been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

16 The Tech Innovation District has spent much of its pandemic on construction work. The first building to house the Indiana Institute for Biological Sciences and several laboratories of the IU School of Medicine opened in August. Building No. 2 will open in March.

Bob Koy, president and chief executive officer of the district’s parent company, said the district currently has 20 tenants, half of which are life sciences businesses. The district also plans to start construction on about 300 homes this year.

We are currently planning a small bridge over Fall Creek to connect the 16 Tech districts with the IUPUI campus and provide access to numerous trails for pedestrians, cyclists, scooters and wheelchairs.

In a way we were very lucky. Because if our building was open before the pandemic, it would be very difficult to recruit tenants. But instead, we were building during a pandemic, and now it was as open as the economy was reopening.

Several new life sciences companies have been able to take shape during the pandemic, including GenePace Laboratories, a molecular testing startup founded in November at 16Tech. Sanjay Malkani, one of the company’s co-founders, said the company was able to hire about 10 people and book enough business to keep the lab going.

Clearly a catastrophic time for humanity, Marcani said. But what’s interesting at the time is that leaders are gathering among SMEs, educational institutions, major companies, and government-sponsored agencies. “

He added: It’s great to see this kind of focus and collaboration possible. It’s never been easier for all of us to get in touch with each other and start working on something important to humanity.

