Galaxy S21FE name referenced on Samsung website





According to 9to5Google, Samsung refers to the Galaxy S21 FE by name. This is pretty cool as the device is often referenced by the leaker.

The first discovery of this was by the Galaxy Club. The name of the Galaxy S21 FE was actually part of the drop-down banner. By the way, there is no actual page with specifications etc. Instead, the name will appear below the pictures of the base Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

This seems to be a coincidence. However, on the Internet, if you are bothering people, you may immediately notice such an accident. Leaks are nothing new. But when the company itself mentions the next device, they know things are really getting hot.

Now, the mention of this device is not a sign that the phone is about to wake up. This means that the name of the device is genuine. The original Galaxy S20 FE was launched late last summer. If you go with the pattern, it is safe to assume that the follow-ups will occur at about the same time.

Samsung website refers to Galaxy S21FE

Large device leaks bring news such as specifications and release dates. This shows that Samsung is actually working on a device with this name. But it’s still good to know. At least for now, I know the name is correct. The name of the device may change in the last second. Although rare, it can occur.

The Galaxy S20 FE has pleased many people who wanted the Galaxy S20 but didn’t want to spend $ 1000. It had a similar design, the same Snapdragon 865 processor, and the same amount of storage. Ironically, it has a larger screen, more colors to choose from, and a larger battery.

The best part is the price that started at $ 699 compared to the Galaxy S20 that started at $ 999. If the Galaxy S21 catches up with the same trend of offering similar specs at a lower price, it will be a hit. The Galaxy S21 is a great device and is at the top of the world for Android phones.

But it’s expensive. There is no way around it. With the FE version of Galaxy S21, Samsung can attract more buyers. This is a good thing. We hope that future devices will be able to avoid the problems their predecessors are currently facing.

