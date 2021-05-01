Notable Metal Gear Solid 2 Twitter account was fan-made to celebrate the anniversary of the game





The Twitter account, which was believed to contain bullying about future Metal Gear Solid installments from Konami, was only created by fans as a way to celebrate the second entry in the series today. became. Metal Gear Solid 2: The creator of Tom Olsen, a Twitter page that tells the story of Liberty’s sons from the perspective of a fictional character in the world, the world responds to these tweets over the past month.

In the video above, the author explained that this Tom Olsen account was first created as a way to honor MGS2 during the 20th anniversary of the game. However, the authors said the account took off more than expected, leading to a flood of rumors about the imminent announcement from Konami. Some believed that some sort of exposure would occur at the end of all this, even though they directly claimed that the account was not associated with Konami. Instead, the person who created this Twitter account said the situation turned out to reflect one of Metal Gear Solid 2’s main themes dealing with the dissemination of false information in the digital age.

I am reading your comment.

Many of them are really nice. Some of them are not. It seems that many were expecting something bigger to happen. I’m not a very speaker, so I called my friend and talked to you on my behalf. https: //t.co/5UEuMSuLh8

— Tom Olsen (@TheTomOlsen) April 30, 2021

Tweets from real accounts are getting a lot of attention. Especially on this day, almost the whole of Metal Gear Solid 2 has been talked about from the point of view of this Tom Olsen character. The story ended on April 30th this morning. This is actually the same day that Metal Gear Solid 2 ends in the game.

Some may be disappointed that this hasn’t become Konami’s official, but Metal Gear fans are particularly hungry for new information in the series at this point-this is definitely what I have. It’s one of the best fan projects seen in quite some time. For some reason, if you’re not stuck in this whole story loop, it’s a good idea to check out all the tweets from your account last month. If you like Metal Gear, I think it’s a lot of fun.

