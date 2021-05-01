Creators sell in banks …. Google Spreadsheets





Have you ever purchased a spreadsheet?

Obviously, many … already have it. Online creators actually make money by selling digital products created with spreadsheet services such as Google Sheets and Airtable.

Take the self-proclaimed “maker” Andrew Kuffy as an example. Kamphey told Mashable that he’s earned over $ 40,000 over the past year from spreadsheet products such as “100 Twitter Templates on Google Sheets.” His main source of money is Better Sheets, which teaches users how to make better use of Google Sheets (and therefore users can sell spreadsheets as well).

Another maker, Janel Loi, used Notion, a workspace tool that allows users to create databases and wikis to build her product, the newsletter operating system. Includes templates, spreadsheets and more to help authors manage their newsletters. In a conversation with Mashable, Loi states that he has earned more than $ 35,000 from Mashable since its launch in October 2020.

A table of contents within the Newsletter OS built on Notion.

Image: MASHABLE SCREENSHOT

Many of these products are sold on Gumroad, an online marketplace popular with indie creators. The platform has found a niche market, especially within the startup community and technology sector.

“We have seen a lot of growth [in these spreadsheets]!! “Gumroad founder and CEO Sahil Lavingia told Mashable in an email:” Many people are crazy about these no-code tools and they’re an integral part of their work, so they’re growing fast. There is a market that is doing. “

According to Lavingia, Gumroad has recorded “hundreds of thousands of dollars” in sales for these products.

Dru Riley, who runs Trends.vc, a popular newsletter that tracks the latest trends in the digital maker community, has also noticed an increase in companies based on Google Sheets, Notion, and Airtable, Mashable told Mashable.

“The platform doesn’t meet all the needs of urgent services, plugins and templates,” he tells me. And that’s where these products come in.

Many of these spreadsheets are information products, basically a database of carefully selected knowledge on a particular topic. Some of them only contain links, facts, and numbers. Others include templates for consumers to enter and manage their own numbers for this business or project. All of these products are created by experts in all areas covered by spreadsheets.

“I’ve been using Google Sheets to work with startups for four years, literally googled every day,” Kamphey told Mashable. “I was a resident person in Google Sheets.”

Andrew Kamphey’s “Google Sheet’s 100 Twitter Templates” provides users with many ideas about what to tweet.

Image: MASHABLE SCREENSHOT

In April 2020, Kamfy had the idea that the COVID-19 pandemic would allow people to work more at home.

“Every project starts with Google Sheets. I wanted to help. I knew I could do it,” he continued.

Knowing the potential of Google Sheets, he created Better Sheets with videos and templates to help users build projects in Google Sheets. A new product, Only Sheets, is also included to help manufacturers block access to spreadsheets by free users.

One of the great attractions of these products is their affordability. For example, users can join Better Sheets for a one-time $ 49 fee. (This also includes a package packed with Kamphey’s other Google Sheets products.) Loi’s Newsletter OS also costs $ 49 for lifetime access.

Spreadsheets also exist on platforms that do not require additional payments. Google Sheets is free. Both Notion and Airtable are platforms that offer spreadsheet creation with more powerful database capabilities and offer free plans.

The self-proclaimed “Indie Hacker” Xavier Coiffard sells products made with Airtable. One of his spreadsheets, “Spread the World,” is a list of hundreds of links that allow users to promote their startup. He sells it on Gumroad for $ 49. He states that his Airtable spreadsheets and the Notion products he created for entrepreneurs have generated over $ 9,000 in revenue over the past five months.

Spread the World on Airtable manages hundreds of links to help fellow “indie hackers” promote their projects.

Image: Mashable screenshot

“I’m a developer and I know it takes time to build a new product from scratch,” Coiffard explained to Mashable. “With Airtable or Notion (and many no-code tools), you can create a product in days.”

Coiffard says he is definitely aware of trends in this area when it comes to products made with Notion. He specifically mentioned Janel Loi’s Newsletter OS products as an example of successful creators with products built on these platforms.

“It’s interesting,” Roy told me. “When I first created [Newsletter OS] I thought it would be cool to make $ 5,000, but it continues to sell mainly by word of mouth. “

Loi initially put together a version of his personal newsletter operating system.

“I started writing a weekly curated newsletter for curious people called BrainPint about a year ago, and Notion a dashboard that stores information I’ve found about newsletter launch, growth, and monetization. We built it in, “she says. “I was asked a lot of questions from a friend who was learning how to write a newsletter, so I thought that others would probably benefit from my product.”

Newsletter The Notion database template in the OS helps users track their revenue.

Image: MASHABLE SCREENSHOT

With the success of the newsletter OS, she worked with Morning Brew Business Casual Podcast creator Josh Kaplan to create another Notion dashboard product, the Podcast OS. The two have earned more than $ 10,000 from PodcastOS so far, but haven’t spent any money on advertising.

However, Riley of Trends.vc warns you about building your product with a third-party service.

“Creators are not competing on the World Wide Web,” he explains. “They are competing in a walled garden.”

These products are limited to these platforms, so changing these platforms may cause them to stop. Still, he believes this trend will continue to grow.

“There is a platform risk, but someone has to do it,” says Riley.

Information products on the Internet are certainly not new, and spreadsheets are not the only boost during the pandemic. Last year, people were trapped in their homes, but legitimate online learning platforms such as Udemy and Masterclass also became popular.

Of course, the internet has long gone too far by charging exorbitant fees to online classes where people call themselves gurus and promise to help you get rich quickly. And so many of these often turn out to be complete scams.

Perhaps the fact that these information products are the exact opposite of these classic internet schemes connects users. Real people who aren’t filming flashy sales videos in front of mansions or Ferraris share what they know about the topics they are good at in spreadsheets, the least flashy medium possible.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos