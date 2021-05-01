Rainbow Six Siege Cheetah reportedly forged the Ubisoft hostage crisis





Ubisoft’s hostage hoax from late 2020 has been investigated by police who have identified suspects who have been banned 80 times by Rainbow Six Siege.

A suspect in the Ubisoft hostage case since last fall has been identified. The situation became a hot topic as someone reportedly broke through the studio’s Montreal office, took hostages, and increased the police presence. It turned out to be a false alarm, but apparently police believe the suspect is Rainbow Six Siege Cheetah.

The situation was false alarm, but police are investigating who called and caused busy mental distress to Ubisoft employees and the general public. Big tech companies have been the target of major threats in the past. In 2018, the YouTube headquarters was attacked by perpetrators, resulting in four injuries and one death (shooter). Other game developers like Square Enix have faced threats in the past, but none have come true.

According to La Presse, Montreal police believe that the act was carried out by Yanni Ouahioune, a Rainbow Sixcheater, who was banned 80 times by Ubisoft. Players reportedly wanted revenge and also wanted to gain the ability to ban other players themselves.Ouahioune admitted the swatting case in 2017, but took responsibility for what happened to Ubisoft. Deny and be careful when it happens. The suspect said he disguised his phone number to make it appear to come from inside Ubisoft, and that five men demanded $ 2 million in exchange for 40 hostages.

Ubisoft’s productivity appears to have been lost by more than $ 1 million as a result of the incident, in addition to other damages and mental health support. After that, many more hoaxes continued, including the threat of a bomb at Ubisoft’s day care, which was not much different from the Konami incident, and reports that executives were shot in the head. Police are working to be more cautious in dealing with these situations so as not to cause panic.

It’s unclear if Ouahioune actually did that, but it’s nice to see police actively investigating this and revealing the reality of the toxic gaming community. Attachment and qualification are key characteristics found in the industry for both developers and journalists. It clearly highlights the bigger problems that can lead people to do horrific things.

Ubisoft’s hostage hoax could have ended successfully, considering everything, but it could have been even worse. At least the Montreal police are treating the situation in Ubisoft carefully, as many swatting incidents have resulted in unnecessary deaths of animals and people. The very competitive nature of Rainbow Six Bleed is a special kind of toxicity that hopefully the industry will try to keep fighting.

Source: La Presse

