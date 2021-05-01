All the different ways to change the volume





There are several ways to adjust the volume on your AirPods and AirPods Pro, so it’s easy to set the right volume no matter what you’re doing.

Apples AirPods are a popular true wireless earphone option that comes with multiple ways to adjust the volume. Whether it’s hands-free or unlocking the connected iPhone, Apple has confirmed that it has the option to change the volume for most situations. When adjusting the volume of your AirPods, you need to know the following:

AirPods only play music from connected devices, but they come with some additional settings designed to enhance your listening experience. This is especially true for the Pro version. AirPods Pro owners can take advantage of premium features such as active noise canceling and transparency mode. Both help you adjust the level of sound that passes through. However, there are multiple ways to adjust the volume, regardless of model.

The easiest and easiest way to adjust the volume of your AirPods is to use the volume up / down buttons on the side of your iPhone. As long as the music is from your iPhone, the volume button will automatically adjust the volume of your AirPods. Owners of the new AirPods Max can also adjust the volume quickly and easily by simply turning the digital crown on their headphones while playing audio.

Other options for adjusting the volume

The volume button on the iPhone works fine in most cases, but there are some additional options designed to handle different situations. For example, if you want to use the touch screen to change the volume, drag the volume slider to the left or right in the notification for the app that is currently streaming music. Alternatively, open the Control Center and drag the volume slider displayed there instead. In fact, if the connected iPhone is locked, you also have the option to adjust the volume slider on the lock screen.

Of course, for the ultimate wireless listening experience, users can stop tapping, dragging, and pressing altogether and use Siri instead. Like many others, Siri allows you to adjust the music you’re playing, such as changing the volume by simply issuing a voice command. If Siri is set up, just ask something like Hey Siri and turn down the volume so that the virtual assistant can make adjustments without the user touching your iPhone. If you haven’t set up Siri yet, your iPhone[設定],[Siriと検索]Move in the order of[HeySiriを聞く]You can do this by turning on the feature.

