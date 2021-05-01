BVSD Title IX Advisory Council Reschedule After “Google Bomb” Suspended Meeting





The Title IX Advisory Board of the Boulder Valley School District was forced to reschedule its first meeting after receiving a “Google bomb” on Thursday.

A statement shared on the district’s Twitter account and added to the agenda of the virtual meeting acknowledged the interruption and provided information about the rescheduled meeting to about 50 community members who attended the rally on Thursday via Google Meets. I asked you to look for it. According to the statement, the new virtual conference is on a more secure link.

According to the statement, the Google bomb was carried out by “loud music, blasphemous expressions, nudity, and weapon-destructive outsiders.”

“We are shocked and saddened to have witnessed and exposed such horrific confusion into conversations with the best intentions to do the work deeply necessary to avoid sexual violence and its prevention. It’s full, “read the statement.

“We deeply apologize for many discomforts such as indescribable scratches, shocks and discomfort.”

The announcement also provided information on crisis relief services and resources via BVSD for community members experiencing discomfort after the interruption.

“BVSD is working on this task and is committed to providing a fair, safe and secure learning environment for all student and community involvement,” the statement said. “We will contact you about another date and use additional security measures to facilitate conversations in the community.”

In a telephone interview on Friday, BVSD spokesman Randy Barber said the district’s Internet technology department had determined in a survey that the individual who caused the turmoil was from Brazil.

“The fact that this happened, especially knowing that some of the people who participated in this conversation were victims of sexual violence, devastated, shocked, and horrified the district,” Barber said. Told. He also said the district is exploring different ways to host and reschedule the meeting, but it won’t be posted on Google Meets again.

According to Barber, the district will have rescheduled meetings, including the possibility of COVID-19 secure face-to-face town hall-style meetings and the use of other, more well-managed and secure meeting apps and software. He says he is considering various ways to host the event.

“The important thing for us in the district is that the participants know that we won’t stop, and that this very important conversation continues within our community,” Barber said. ..

The barber also issued a statement by email from BVSD Legal Counselor Kathleen Sullivan.

“Part of that shock and horror comes from knowing that our student participants weren’t too surprised to experience this kind of unacceptable behavior,” she writes. ..

“The permanent consequences of this case will be even greater determination and commitment,” she continued. “We intend to create a secure platform to attract you and other members of our community. Again, we are about a new plan to meet and start this important conversation. We will get in touch with you soon. “

The barber said the district would notify participants and community members of the details of the new meeting as soon as the safest location was determined.

“This was a really important conversation to get started and was blasphemed by others,” Barber said. “The district is frustrated and upset down to our oversight and board. We will do our best to ensure that the conference continues unimpeded and participants are reassured.”

