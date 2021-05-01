My 8 video games want 2021 – reader features





Will GTA 6 happen in the future? (Photo: Rockstar Games)

From SwitchPro to GTA6 confirmation, readers will create a list of the announcements they most want to hear this year.

So far, we’ve had a little quieter year, but 2021 can be a bit disappointing because of the delay in getting a lot of attention. With that in mind, here are some of my hopes for the rest of the year, but I admit that this list is probably a pure fantasy. I should probably have written this earlier this year, but hey, don’t worry.

1. Nintendo officially announces Switch Pro

As someone who plays Switch almost exclusively in handheld mode, I can’t say I’m completely excited about 4K and raytracing rumors. I got a PlayStation 5 for all the fancy, but I almost accepted that Switch Pro will happen soon. What I get up and notice is a high resolution, slightly larger screen for people like me who are unlikely to benefit from docking mode. It would be great if the screen had anti-glare technology. It’s great to sit outside on a sunny day and play with a cold beer, but with current models, you can’t see the screen even if you’re sitting in the shade.

Prices below 350 would be great, as I don’t think we can justify more spending given the current switch trade-in and sales.

2. Nintendo announces further Zelda / Mario transplant

As someone who stayed at Nintendo and never played much of the back catalog, he benefited from many remasters such as Zelda: Links Awakening and Super Mario 3D World. But I want Nintendo to announce two specific games. These are Zelda. : Wind Tact and Super Mario Galaxy 2.

Playing Super Mario 3D All-Stars last year, I was able to appreciate the high evaluation that Super Mario Galaxy is being held. It was an outstanding game in the collection for me. This is what I wanted to play more in the sequel, as many consider it to be the best Mario game I’ve ever made. Hope it’s available as a paid DLC or standalone title.

It is a game that I want to try the wind tact. Ever since I completed the Breath of the Wild Ive, I’ve wanted to try other Zelda titles. But I’m not sure about the future Skyward Sword. I know it doesn’t seem very well thought out, and to me it doesn’t look as interesting as other Zelda games. But I’m very attracted to the wind tact art style. The world is bright, colorful and looks fun to explore. I’ve considered getting an older Wii or Wii U, but I’m working hard to see if access to either game, or the game’s back catalog, will be announced shortly.

3. Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 released in 2021

The last part of Nintendo’s (hopeful) news, the release of Breath of the Wild 2 and the gameplay footage. Long-term Zelda fans want to incorporate traditional Zelda dungeon gameplay into their games. Personally, as long as I still have a shrine that I consider to be one of the best parts of the Breath of the Wild, that’s fine. I would like a slightly dangerous motion control.

4. The new God of War in 2021

This is not what I have much hope for. If I didn’t make a mistake, it was scheduled for a 2021 release, but frankly, I’m hoping this will be delayed soon. Let’s hope Im is wrong. Get the actual footage right away. I don’t know what the game involves, but I think it’s probably pretty much the same as using the old Atreus as a playable character. I hope it’s for PlayStation 5 only, I don’t want to rob the owner of PlayStation 4, but they’re new without having to worry about whether it will run on the last generation consoles It’s great to see how the hardware is used.

5. PlayStation VR 2

As the owner of the PlayStation VR, I have a lot of feelings about the current hardware. The only game I could play to the end was Astro Bot: Rescue Mission. I’d like to try a few games like Vader Immortal and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, but I think the current hardware is a disappointing experience.

The last VR game I bought was IronMan VR, but I couldn’t enjoy it due to the inaccurate nature of the Move controller, so I ended up trading very quickly. I need them.

I’m trying to play Moss because it’s free to play now, but I’m still having trouble tracking the DualShock controller. Upgraded hardware can bring new life to existing titles.

Hopefully Sony will explain in a little more detail when the PlayStation VR2 will be available. I want a wireless headset in addition to upgraded controls and some killer games. Astro Bot 2 and Half-Life: Alyx are both huge.

6. PlayStation Plus / Play at Home

While the Xbox clearly has a game pass, PS Plus has been of great value in the last few months, with all the well-known games such as Control: Ultimate Edition, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and Oddworld: Soulstorm participating in the service. I think it proved to be. Not to mention the Play at Home initiative Horizon Zero Dawn, Astro Bot, and other small indie games.

However, we hope Sony will announce high-profile content that will appear on both services in the coming months. We also understand that Microsoft has more resources to make first-party content available on the first day via the Game Pass, but Sony can always counter this in other ways. I will. Perhaps PS Plus users could get a big discount on these games, or launch the service 12 months after the first-party games are available at full price.

7. Grand Theft Auto 6

So what do you really have to say? GTA 5 is nearly eight years old and is one of the few games that is 100% complete. I’m not interested in the online elements of the game, so I hope Rockstar has at least started working on the sequel, but some are afraid that GTA Online will continue to be popular. Also, the PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series X will be released later this year, so it may be a few years away from GTA6.

8. Microsoft enhances the game

What Microsoft is doing with the Game Pass is great and commendable, and I hope Sony is paying attention to it. The Game Pass obviously has a lot of game choices, but in reality, the PlayStation Plus collection for PlayStation 5 is a better game.

I’m a fan of Sony and Nintendo, but for me they have a much better exclusive game, I’m not blindly loyal and go where the game is.

You can be tempted by the Xbox Series X or S, especially by distributing costs through the Xbox All Access package. But at this point, I don’t know the point. For me, Microsoft needs to announce new content. Forza Horizon is one of the last generation of Xbox games I’ve enjoyed, and if it’s announced that the release date is approaching, I’ll definitely get up and watch. Another Fable game may be my peak of interest.

For me, Microsoft needs to give a solid release date and soon. So far, The Medium has been the only exclusive and not very popular since the new console was released, unless Im made a mistake. [it also wasnt published by Microsoft GC] And Halo Infinite is the only important AAA monopoly to be released in 2021. Unless Halo Infinite gets a stellar review, Im isn’t particularly interested, and even enthusiastic Halo fans are overwhelmed by the franchise’s recent entries.

So come to Microsoft and release some high quality exclusive content. It’s great for Microsoft to fire in every way, not just for Xbox fans, but for the entire gaming community.

Matc7884 by reader

The reader feature does not have to represent a GameCentral or Metro view.

You can always send your own 500-600 word reader function. With it, it will be published in the next appropriate weekend slot. As always, send an email to gamecentral @ ukmetro.co.uk and follow us on Twitter.

Details: Xbox Needs to Stop Being American-Reader Features

Details: Caroperico Heist’s GTA6 Vice City Tips Claim Desperate Fans

Details: Zelda: Insider claiming that Twilight Princess and Window Waker HD are still coming to Nintendo Switch

Follow Metro Gaming on Twitter and email us at gamecentral @ metro.co.uk.

Check the game page for other stories like this.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos