SCAI: New research shows that innovative technology provides procedural efficiency for patients with congenital heart disease





Global Registry investigates whether stent length minimizes procedural complexity

Washington, DC, (April 30, 2021) New International Registration Analysis Benefits of Using Long Covered Stents for Intervention Treatment of Patients with Congenital Heart Disease with Sinus Venosus Atrial Septal Defect (SVASD) It became clear. The study was presented today as the latest clinical study at the Cardiovascular Angiography and Intervention Society (SCAI) 2021 Virtual Science Session.

SVASD is a rare adult congenital heart disease that allows blood shunting from the whole body to the pulmonary circulation, causing excessive blood flow to the lungs. Traditionally, open-heart surgery repair has been the gold standard approach to dealing with this condition, but it is inevitably invasive. Covered stent placement is a recently developed intervention procedure that can replace open heart surgery in some of these patients. However, according to the authors of the study, ideal stents that often leave the doctor to modify existing stents and require piggybacking on some stents that add to the difficulty of the procedure and potential complications. There is none.

The researchers analyzed the results of a NuMED 10 jig-covered CP (CCP) stent for balloon-expandable, permanent implants in patients. It consists of 0.013 platinum iridium wires arranged in a 10 jig pattern, laser welded at each joint and then brazed with 24K gold. 10-jig CCP stents were transplanted from 12 centers into 75 patients aged 1175 years (median 45). The pretreatment evaluation included 30 diagnostic catheterizations, 34 3D printed models, and 13 virtual models.

The results showed that a 7-8 cm 10-jig CCP provides reliable SVASD closure with less need for additional stents. Additional stents were 4/5 (80%) with 5 / 5.5 cm CCP, 18/29 (62%) with 6 cm CCP, 5/18 (28%), 5/22 (23%) with 7 cm CCP. Was placed in. ) 7.5 / 8 cm CCP and 0/1 and 11 cm CCP. Patients were followed for 3 weeks to 5 years.

Our findings reveal that new, longer stents are a credible advance in technology that significantly reduces the need for implantation of additional stents. This helps minimize many of the procedural risk factors and improve results. Guys and St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust Principal Investigators and Pediatric and Adult Congenital Cardiologists said that more SVASD patients would be eligible for this new intervention procedure and could avoid the need for open heart surgery. Said Professor Eric Rosenthal. London, England. These promising results support the need for further research on the long-term benefits of 10-jig stents, while expanding their use in SVASD patients.

The authors state that longer-covered stents are still under investigation and require regulatory approval at most centers.

