Titanfall 2 will be free to play on Steam until May 3rd: Would you like to try this series?





RJ Pierce, Tech Times April 30, 2021 9:04 pm

People at Respawn Entertainment may now be happy somersaults, in a way that one of the biggest shooters of recent years is getting more and more attention.

Slashgear reports that Titanfall 2 will be available for free on Steam until 10am PST on May 3rd. Respawn himself tweeted about this on the official page, and was like many fans who love it. As of this writing, the announcement tweet has over 15,000 likes and 5,000 retweets.

(Photo: Getty Images) Paris, France-October 26: Video game “Titanfall 2” developed by Respawn Entertainment and released by Electronic Arts at “Paris Game Week” held in Paris, France on October 26, 2016. People are lining up to play. “Paris Game Week” is an international video game trade fair that will be held from October 26th to 31st, 2016. (Photo courtesy of Chesnot / Getty Images)

However, it’s also worth noting that high-octane shooters with huge mechas haven’t received much attention since they were released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2016. It was launched near Battlefield 1, but failed to meet its sales goals. The same applies to its predecessor, which was launched two years ago.

According to an IGN report, Titanfall 2 has made a major comeback with respect to Steam’s active players. To be exact, 500%. The average number of players per day in March increased from 1,940 to 6,815 in the past month. This is insane growth. As a result, there are actually more players compared to when they were launched.

Read also: Titanfall 2 was disappointing, but Respawn is still dedicated to the franchise: the arrival of mobile spin-offs, followed by Titanfall

What is the cause of this sudden surge?

Dear gamers, remember that Titanfall 2 developer Respawn Entertainment also created another large-scale multiplayer shooter, Apex Legends. However, unlike the former, the latter was much more popular as a direct competitor to hero-based FPS titles such as Valorant and Overwatch. This may be the main reason why Titanfall 2’s player base is growing.

This is the reason. Apex Legends recently released a new character related to the Titanfall game. A new hero named Valkyrie, advertised as a “winged avenger,” was actually the daughter of Viper, Titanfall 2’s main adversary. As her name suggests, Valkyrie flies using a custom jetpack created from the core of her father’s Titan mecha, as written in Eurogamer.

(Photo: EA)

This all makes sense because Titanfall 2 and Apex are actually set up in the same universe. In other words, Valkyrie’s appearance in the latter is not just a cameo. According to PCGamer, she will appear on May 4th in Apex Season 9, codenamed Legacy. This is the day after the Titanfall 2 free play weekend is over.

It’s not a really bad game

The original Titanfall game may have received a relatively warm welcome from critics and fans. But the sequel? This is what many game reviewers really praised. For example, PC Gamer scored a follow-up to Titanfall with 91 out of 100, praising it for its intuitive, action-packed multiplayer system and a very good main campaign.

(Photo: Getty Images) Chiba, Japan-September 17: Visitors will play Titanfall 2 video games at the Konami Holdings booth at the Tokyo Game Show held in Chiba on September 17, 2016. Tokyo Game Show 2016 will be held from September 15th to 18th, 2016. (Photo courtesy of Yuya Shino / Getty Images for TOKYO GAME SHOW)

Overall, Titanfall 2 addresses the huge mecha-combat fantasy of many gamers that began in all 80’s and 90’s shows. It’s a great game worth a look. And with that free weekend, now is your chance! Grab it and give it a try to see what the fuss is.

Related: Titanfall 2 Review Summary: Is the sequel to the game worth your money?

This article is owned by TechTimes

RJ piercing screenplay work

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos