The new Google program provides digital skills to previously imprisoned adults





Google announced Thursday a new program designed to provide basic digital skills training to those who have finished imprisonment.

While many recent workforce development programs aim to attract more workers to tech jobs, the Grow with Google Career Readiness for Reentry Program provides online resources to community organizations to rank beginners. Complements the technology program for. Designed with the support of community nonprofits such as Ladies of Hope Ministries, a group that helps women reintegrate, Google’s new free online curriculum includes certification programs, video tutorials, and project-based courses. I am. Many of these focus on the skills needed to perform. SMEs such as email marketing and website setup methods.

One of its program partners, Defy Ventures, a New York nonprofit, has been using Google’s new material for hundreds of previously imprisoned people since launching a pilot program with search giants last March. It was. Andrew Glazier, Group President and Chief Executive Officer, said that while digital skills training is important, many people take for granted the basic knowledge they have gained over the years through their daily exposure to technology. I told Ed Scoop that I was there.

It’s important not only to find a job or everyday life, but also to truly return to society, Glazier said. If you can’t get on the internet, if you can’t send email, if you don’t know what it is, you’re just left behind. It’s like I didn’t know how to use the phone 40 years ago.

Google aims to train 10,000 people with new resources by the end of the year, and nonprofits willing to provide training to previously imprisoned people and participate in partner programs will use these online resources. We make it available for free.

According to 2016 data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics, prisoners are five times more unemployed than the general population. Understanding technology is a major barrier faced by those re-entering society, and Glazier said access to Grow with Google video is invaluable.

He said the online curriculum has the assumption that people know how to get online, which is not true for so many people.

Basic skills such as turning on a computer and opening a web browser can be foreign to someone who has been imprisoned for more than 10 years. However, these skills are essential whether you want to be a welder, custodian, or start a business, Glazier said. One of Defy Ventures’ more advanced programs teaches entrepreneurship to those who have returned to society for several years. The group’s boot camp teaches participants how to use productivity tools such as Google Docs and Gmail and how to avoid online scams.

He said no one at home for a few years would sit down and teach them how to use a computer. Many of it have a lot of shame in not knowing how to do it. People feel stupid.

Google’s new program is one of its racial fairness efforts, including more than $ 100 million in donations since 2015 to nonprofits involved in criminal justice reform and computer science training. ..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos