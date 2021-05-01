Autonomous driving continues to lag.Why self-driving cars are still off the road





Technology companies spent a week reminding us of how dominant they were. But there was another reminder between the headlines about the hugely profitable beats. Innovation is costly and not inevitable.

This is my takeaway from the recent news that Lyft (ticker: LYFT) is selling a Level 5 self-driving unit for $ 550 million to a Toyota Motor (TM) unit called Woven Planet Holdings. (Do your best to the integrated team responsible for these name combinations.)

The deal reveals how much the mindset about autonomous driving has changed. Everyone is still talking about the future of our unmanned driving, but few companies want to be a direct part of it. Uber Technologies (UBER) sold its own self-driving car business in December last year.

Lyft said the sale could save $ 100 million in annual costs and raise the profitability timeline. The company is currently planning to achieve adjusted Ebitda profitability in the third quarter of this year. Investors initially cheered by raising Lyft shares later in the deal, following the announcement on Monday afternoon.

Don’t get me wrong. There is nothing wrong with prioritizing profits. The unfamiliar look of Silicon Valley. Self-driving has proven to be a challenge even for our most skilled tech companies and executives.

Last week, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk called it one of the most difficult technical problems that may have ever existed. And it’s from someone planning our first manned trip to Mars.

In early April, Alphabets (GOOGL) Waymo CEO John Krafcik announced that he would undoubtedly be a leader in self-driving car technology and would resign to embark on a new adventure.

Only a few years ago, we all imagined that we were now in a fully self-driving car. I often think of a 2013 interview with futurist Ric Edelman, a financial adviser, who inspired the creation of the iShares Exponential Technologies Exchange Traded Fund (XT) in BlackRock.

At that time, Edelman told me that my daughter, then three years old, would never learn to drive. It seemed like a reasonable prediction.

Only two years after the Edelman interview, I bought a Honda Pilot that was able to steer myself along the freeway. And by that time, experts said that fully autonomous driving is only three to seven years away.

Christine Kodge, executive director of driver interaction research at JD Power, said 2020 was intended to be a year of autonomous driving in time for predictions. Obviously, 2020 is gone, and this had nothing to do with Covid.

Rather, by 2019, she says, the industry has begun to realize that reaching fully automated driving conditions is much more difficult than people expected.

Self-parking, automatic braking, and blind side detectors have become widely available, but few people are talking about fully autonomous driving right away, except for musk.

Korodge says that the first 80% made a lot of progress. The last 20% of them are what she calls edge cases and corner cases, which hinders everything.

There is no doubt that technology will ultimately solve the problems of autonomous driving, such as bad weather, sharp curves and unexpected pedestrian movements. What is not so clear is how much demand there is for all of them.

Consumers aren’t exactly looking for self-driving technology, Cologge says. Even my daughter, who is now a preteen, says she is excited to learn to drive. (Taking lessons from her father may be another story.)

For the past 18 months, Kolodge and JD Power have asked consumers about their confidence in self-driving technology. It started low and didn’t come out in a hurry. The enterprise mobility reliability index is 34 out of 100. Therefore, she says, the reliability of self-driving cars is very low.

Kolodge states that consumers will need a more positive experience with autonomous technology. According to a JD Powers survey, they love blindside alerts, but lane keeping technology is less consumer-satisfied.

If you can’t prove to them that the vehicle can stay in the lane with lane keeping, Korodge says why they think they’ll jump into a self-driving car.

Of course, technology often changes our minds. Waymo has deployed a limited number of self-driving cars in a controlled environment. Opinions can change if people try them out and have a positive experience during their vacation in Arizona.

Cologge says there will be an opportunity to move the needle, but now we need more hesitation and more experience and understanding.

I checked in to Edelman last week and reminded me of his predictions for 2013. His overall confidence in autonomous driving remains unwavering, and he points out the repetitive pattern of technology adoption demonstrated by Gartner’s Hype Cycle.

When the technology is announced, there is great fanfare and high expectations for rapid deployment, and then disappointment with delays and hiring, Edelman said. When technology finally came out, people couldn’t show excitement because they had heard about it long ago.

So what about the child born today? I don’t think they drive a car.

