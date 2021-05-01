WhatsApp now displays larger photos and videos in chat





WhatsApp has introduced small but useful features for users. We’re rolling out new updates that bring you a bigger view of your photos and videos in chat. This feature displays photos and videos sent in chat in a larger format.

WhatsApp announced new features in a tweet with an example of how it works. Photos submitted on WhatsApp will look cropped. You need to open the photo to see the entire image. With the new update, WhatsApp will show the entire photo in the chat itself, so you don’t need to show the cropped version. This also applies to videos sent in WhatsApp chat.

This isn’t a major feature of WhatsApp, but it’s especially useful for devices with large displays that most modern phones have. WhatsApp exposed this feature to iOS users last month using updated version 2.21.71 on the App Store. This feature is now available to all WhatsApp users.

Recently, Twitter has also begun testing full-view photos on the timeline. This test allows you to see the image perfectly, not half as it is today. Therefore, the image you tweeted will look exactly like the image in Tweet Composer. Currently, when you tap a tweet, you only see a preview in the timeline, so you need to see the entire image. This feature makes sense because the tweet doesn’t stay hung when the image is only partially visible.

