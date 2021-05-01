Volvo’s early use of Android boosts Google





The Swedish company took a more pragmatic approach and chose to discontinue further development of the Sensus Connect infotainment system in favor of its connection to Silicon Valley.

Stellantis also employs Android Automotive via the Uconnect5 system. While car makers offer non-Google services such as Amazon’s Alexa Virtual Assistant and Tom Tom Navigation, the Volvo version of Android Automotive features Google Maps, the Google Assistant, and the Google Play app store.

Sanélivelovich, head of Connected Experience at Volvo Cars, told Automotive News last week: According to Ibrovic, it makes sense to team up with giants in the field.

The timing was right. About six years ago, Google announced another version of technology that relies on smartphones to deliver media, navigation, and other mobile services to vehicle head units under a slightly different name, Android Auto. But the tech giant has greater ambition.

A new approach, Android Automotive, removes the phone from the equation. Vehicle-based operating systems also provide deeper integration with automotive systems such as climate control and dashcams.

Android Automotive also provides drivers with new features and access to a library of third-party apps that may provide automakers with additional revenue opportunities.

More important for automakers is the future availability of Google’s systems. Infotainment systems in the past have evolved at launch, but have failed to maintain functionality over time.

“This is the first time we’ve got something that keeps evolving,” said Fredrick Hals, Volvo Cars Product Manager, using Android Automotive. “We’re getting Android updates and Google service updates, but the development team continues to add features.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos