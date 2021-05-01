Frontier Communications opens up new avenues as a telecommunications technology company





Norwalk, Connecticut-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (Frontier Communications and its subsidiary Frontier) today successfully completed the financial restructuring process from Chapter 11. Announced that it has escaped. Through this process, Frontier has reduced its debt by approximately $ 11 billion and its annual interest expense by approximately $ 1 billion. With the recapitalized balance sheet, Frontier is now well-positioned to accelerate its transformation into a leading US telecommunications technology company through investments in innovation, fiber infrastructure expansion, and operational enhancements.

The emergence of the Frontier from Chapter 11 follows the receipt of all required state and federal approvals and the prior confirmation of the restructuring plan by the Federal Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York.

As previously announced, Frontier Common Stock will begin trading on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FYBR in the market opened on May 4, 2021.

Today, Frontier has emerged as a powerful company poised to lead the mission of building Gigabit America, taking an important step in its multi-year strategic transformation. A healthier financial position has laid the right foundation for reinventing the frontier by accelerating investment in fiber upgrades and providing our customers with innovative solutions. Together, our team will accelerate our momentum and maximize the potential of the Frontiers. As I enter this new chapter, I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the company.

Jeffrey continues to thank our customers, vendors and business partners for their support through restructuring. We are also deeply grateful for the efforts of the entire Frontier team and their constant dedication to staying connected with our customers. Frontier is committed to moving forward, supporting stakeholder success and providing our customers with an exceptional experience.

John Stratton, Executive Chairman of the Board, said Frontier has made great strides in its transformation and has outstanding potential in its market. Frontier now has a stronger balance sheet to invest and prosper throughout every cycle. The new board and I look forward to working closely with Nick, who has a proven track record in the industry, to make a great start at the frontier. Together, we seize the key future opportunities for Frontier, drive sustainable and profitable growth, and increase shareholder value. We would also like to thank the Retired Board for doing the work on behalf of Frontier and all its stakeholders.

Operational review and initial fiber expansion plan

Frontier has embarked on a complete operational review of the business that explores all aspects of Frontier’s operations, including approaches to building fiber networks, customer engagement, digital strategy, costs, organizational structure and culture. This review, which Frontier expects to complete by August, is based on the company’s initial fiber expansion plans initiated during financial restructuring.

Jeffrey said: Our first fiber expansion plan is a bold and ambitious effort to support Frontier’s customer-centric strategy to become a competitive fiber-rich provider in a market with attractive returns. Through this plan, we will continue to fulfill our commitment to improve Net Promoter scores, reduce churn rates, and improve customer and employee satisfaction. Our entire organization is booming and focused on the success of our plans to support Frontier’s mission in the future.

As part of its early fiber expansion program, Frontier is pursuing a broader fiber construction program that will invest capital and accelerate the transformation of the enterprise from a legacy provider of copper-based services to a fiber-based provider. This plan is based on Frontier’s successful Fiber to the Home Pilot Program, using planning, engineering, construction, and marketing knowledge gained from pilots. In the first phase of the plan, Frontier will invest heavily to pass over 3 million homes and establishments, enabling a total of over 6 million homes and businesses at speeds above gigs.

Frontier plans to pass approximately 495,000 additional locations in 2021.

As previously announced, Frontier Communications has established a new eight-member board of directors, including six talented, independent and diverse directors, in connection with the completion of the treasury restructuring. The background of new board members can be found on our website frontier.com.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Offers a variety of services to residential and enterprise customers over fiber optic and copper networks in 25 states, including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. Frontier Business provides communications solutions for SMEs and businesses.

Description of future prospects

This presentation contains “forward-looking statements” related to future events. Forward-looking statements correspond to the future business, financial performance, and financial position expected by the frontier, and are “expected,” “expected,” “intended,” “planned,” “believed,” and “believed.” Includes words such as “seek” and “see”. “May”, “will”, “would”, or “target”. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, address uncertainties to varying degrees. Uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those shown in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: Ability to Realize Expected Benefits of Existing Debts, Existing Equities and Other Certain Financial Restructuring Obligations under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code, Frontier Communications Corporation and its Debtor Affiliates Restructuring 5th Amended Joint Plan .. Our ability to comply with contractual restrictions on our financing. Decrease in revenue from our voice services, switched and unswitched access, video and data services. This cannot be stabilized or offset by increased revenue from other products and services. Our ability to successfully implement strategic initiatives, including opportunities to increase revenue and increase productivity. Our ability to effectively manage our business, operating costs, capital investments, debt repayment requirements, and cash paid for income tax and liquidity.Competition from

Cable, wireless and wired carriers, satellites, and top companies, and the risk of not responding on a timely or profitable basis. Ability to adapt well to changes in the telecommunications industry, such as the impact of technological changes and competition on capital investment, product and service delivery. Risks associated with disruption of our network, infrastructure, and information technology leading to customer loss and / or additional costs. Impact of potential information technology or data security breaches or other cyberattacks or other disruptions. Our ability to retain or attract new customers and maintain relationships with customers, employees, or suppliers. Our ability to protect, use, or renew intellectual property and other licenses used in our business. Our ability to change our board of directors and management in the event of bankruptcy or in anticipation of bankruptcy, and to hire or retain key personnel. Our ability to dispose of a particular asset or group of assets on conditions that are attractive to us or at all. The impact of changes in the availability of federal and state universal service funds or other grants to us and our competitors, and our ability to obtain future grants, including participation in the proposed RDOF program. The ability to fulfill CAF II obligations and the risk of penalties or obligations to return certain CAF II funds. Our ability to defend against proceedings from currently pending and future proceedings and potentially unfavorable consequences. Our ability to comply with applicable federal and state consumer protection requirements. The impact of state regulatory requirements that may limit the ability to transfer cash between subsidiaries and to transfer dividends to the parent company. The impact of government laws and regulations on our business, including cost, disruption, potential restrictions on operational flexibility, and changes in the competitive environment resulting from such laws or regulations. The impact of regulations, investigations, legal proceedings, and the risk of legal compliance. Government infrastructure projects that affect capital investment (such as highway construction). Continued decline in switched access revenue as a result of regulation, competition, or technology substitution. Our ability to effectively manage quality of service and meet mandatory quality of service indicators in the states in which we operate. Impact of changes in income tax rates, tax laws, regulations or decisions, or federal or state tax assessments. This includes the risk that such changes may benefit our competitors more than we do, and the potential future reduction in the value of our deferred taxes. Assets; Impact of changes in accounting policies or practices, including potential future impairment costs on our intangible assets or additional losses on assets held for sale. Impact of increased medical and pension and retirement costs. Our ability to successfully renegotiate union contracts. Changes in pension plan assumptions, interest rates, discount rates, regulatory rules, and / or the value of pension plan assets. This may require more contributions to the pension plan after 2020. Disadvantageous changes in economic, political and market conditions in the United States and globally servicing regions, including but not limited to changes resulting from epidemics, pandemics, and outbreaks of infectious diseases, including the COVID-19 pandemic. , Or other adverse public health developments; the potential negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations. This includes the potential disruption of employee work due to increased social distances and health and safety measures such as remote work, and the ability to effectively manage increased demand for networks. The ability to maintain current or future customer and vendor relationships, as well as the ability to execute under current or proposed arrangements, and stress on the supply chain. Trading price and volatility of our common stock. Also, the risks and other factors involved in the frontier submission to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including the latest report on Form 10-K. Due to these risks and uncertainties, actual future outcomes may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Frontier does not undertake or promise to update or revise these forward-looking statements.

