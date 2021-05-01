The Redmi Note 10S with a 64-megapixel camera will soon be available in India, which we know.





The Redmi Note 10S, which debuted worldwide in February, seems to be coming to India soon. Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is running on MIUI 12.5 and is about to launch a new smartphone with a 64-megapixel primary camera. Posts to Redmi’s Twitter account also feature features such as super display, high-resolution audio, and fast charging. The device is available in blue, dark gray, and white color options, similar to the existing color variations of the Redmi Note 10S, which are onyx gray, pebble white, and ocean blue. At this time, the exact launch details of the smartphone are unknown, but it is expected to arrive this month. More information from Redmi is expected soon.

If the speculation that future Redmi phones are Redmi Note 10S is accurate, the smartphone is expected to have a 6.43-inch Full HD + (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED hole-punch display with the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. Will be done. The Indian version of the device may also have a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the back. The global version of the Redmi Note 10S comes with a 13-megapixel selfie camera and a 5,000mAh battery with a 33W fast charge. It also supports AI FaceUnlock along with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Support everyone, there will be new players in town! We're dropping hints, but are you barbarians enough to find them! 😉

About the position! If you think they're okay, don't forget to RT. 🎮

Redmi India-# RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) April 30, 2021

Currently, the Xiaomi subbrand Redmi sells Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max in India at starting prices of Rs 12,499, Rs 15,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively. In particular, the Max version comes with a 108 megapixel primary camera. Xiaomi is also holding a Mi Super sale on its website until May 7th today. At this sale event, some Mi and Redmi devices such as smartphones, TVs, fitness bands and power banks will be temporarily discounted.

