Minister of Champagne emphasizes investment in clean technology in the 2021 budget





Calgary, Alberta, April 30, 2021 / CNW / -2021 Budget is the Government of Canada’s plan to end the fight against COVID-19 and ensure a strong economic recovery, including all Canadians.

Today, the prestigious Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François Philippe Champagne, met with some of Alberta’s leading business leaders, investors, innovators and policy makers to discuss the clean technology investment announced in Budget 2021. And resilience.

The COVID-19 recession is the steepest and fastest economic contraction since the Great Depression. It has disproportionately affected low-wage workers, adolescents, women, and racist Canadians. Budget 2021 addresses the specific impacts of the COVID-19 recession, prioritizes people, creates jobs, grows the middle class, puts businesses on a long-term growth trajectory, and makes Canada’s future more It’s a historic investment to be healthy and fair. , More environmentally friendly and more prosperous.

Budget 2021 represents the Government of Canada’s commitment to investing in clean technology that lays the foundation for a stronger, more environmentally friendly and more sustainable economy that creates opportunities for all Canadians. Clean technology continues to provide significant benefits to Canadians, from reducing electricity bills to clean air to high-paying jobs of over 211,000, helping to reduce environmental impact and meet climate change goals. .. Based on recent investments in climate change and clean technology, budget 2021 will provide $ 17.6 billion for green restoration to create middle-class jobs, build a clean economy and protect against climate change. I am proposing to do it.

Canada has entered a pandemic with strong financial conditions. This puts the government in a position to take swift and decisive action, support people and businesses, and make historic investments in reconstruction.

Estimate

“Through budget 2021, we are investing an unprecedented $ 17.6 billion in clean technology to reach our climate goals and protect the planet for future generations, while the economy across Canada. Promoting climatic prosperity and creating high-paying jobs. These bold investments reflect our commitment to support. Companies and innovators have successfully pursued clean growth solutions, thereby cleaning Canada. We are on the map as a world leader in technology and climate change control. ”

Prestigious Flanois-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation Science and Industry

Simple facts

To strengthen Canada’s clean industrial advantage, Budget 2021 offers the following key investments through Canada’s innovation, science and economic development: This support is based on $ 3 billion over the five years announced in the Government’s Enhanced Climate Plan in December 2020. With this funding, the government can support projects that help reduce domestic carbon dioxide emissions throughout the Canadian economy. $ 1 billion over five years to attract private sector investment in innovative clean technology projects. These resources will drive the growth of innovative Canadian companies, create jobs for highly skilled workers, help decarbonize the Canadian economy and bring critical environmental and climate solutions to the world. I will. $ 24 million over three years to update the clean technology data strategy to continue measuring the clean technology sector’s contribution to the Canadian economy. Clean Growth Hub to help clean technology companies continue to navigate federal resources and support. Budget 2021 also proposes to provide the Canadian Natural Resources Canada with: $ 319 million over seven years to support research, development, and demonstration of improving the commercial viability of carbon capture, utilization, and storage technologies. Established a clean fuel fund to support the production and distribution of low-carbon and zero-emission fuels, including hydrogen and biomass, positioning Canada as a global hydrogen leader and 1.5 billion over five years to realize Canada’s hydrogen strategy. Dollar. $ 9.6 million over three years to coordinate federal policies and programs on key minerals, work with states, territories and other partners, and create a key battery mineral center of excellence. $ 36.8 million over three years for federal research and development to advance critical battery mineral processing and refining expertise. In addition, Budget 2021 will provide Measurement Canada with $ 56.1 million over five years to develop and implement a set of codes and standards for retail zero-emission vehicle charging and gas stations in collaboration with international partners. Is proposing. It includes the certification and inspection framework needed to ensure that standards are met across Canada’s vast network of charging and gas stations. Budget 2021 also proposes to provide Measurement Canada with $ 67.4 million to ensure that low-carbon fuel commerce is accurately measured, as is the case with traditional fuels. These new investments are in the government’s plan to rebuild the economy and allow more than 200,000 Canadians to invest in world-leading technologies that make homes more environmentally friendly, clean the industry and reduce pollution. It will be the basis. To accelerate investment in clean energy technology and make Canada one of the best places in the world for clean technology manufacturing and investment, Budget 2021 also proposes new tax laws, including: Manufacturer of zero emission technology. Expand the list of tax incentives to encourage companies to invest in clean energy generation and energy efficiency equipment and instantly amortize all costs of investing in a particular clean energy technology. will do so. The eligibility criteria will be updated so that fossil fuel facilities will not be subject to these tax incentives after 2024. It will also introduce investment tax credits on capital invested in carbon capture, utilization and storage projects with the goal of reducing CO2 emissions by at least 15 megatons annually. As part of its enhanced climate program, the government announced in December 2020 the largest investment ever in Canada’s Sustainable Development Technology (SDTC). SDTC has recently made a significant investment in Alberta’s next-generation clean technology to support its early commercialization efforts. For example, biofuels that use $ 12 million non-recyclable municipal solid waste at Enerkem Alberta Biofuels in Edmonton to help build the world’s first commercial-scale biorefinery dedicated to the production of renewable chemicals. As part of the project, Enerkem plans to build, own and operate a commercial next-generation cellulose ethanol plant. Acceleware Ltd, based in Calgary, Canada’s clean technology-enhanced heavy oil recovery technology innovator and developer of software solutions for the oil industry. $ 5 million. Acceleware is working with a consortium that includes GE Global Research and oil sands producers to test and commercialize radio frequency XL heating technology. Direct-C Ltd. (2019) Energy Exploration and Production TEC Edmonton Stream Technologies (2019) Per project through SDTC Seed Fund to identify and support early-stage clean technology innovators in Alberta, including Agriculture TEC Edmonton G2V Funds up to $ 100,000 Optics (2020) Agriculture TEC Edmonton Swirtex Inc. (2020) Water / Wastewater Alacrity Canada Absolute Combustion International (2020) Energy Utilization TEC Edmonton SeeO2 Energy (2020) Energy Utilization Innovate Calgary Summit Nanotech (2020) Transportation MaRS Future Fielding Cellular Agriculture (2020)) Agriculture TEC Edmonton Carbonova Corp. (2020) Transportation Innovate Calgary CleanO2 (2020) Products with captured carbon CDR Rockies Clean technology contributed more than $ 28.8 billion to the Canadian economy in 2019. .. This includes the export of approximately $ 7.05 billion worth of clean technology products. service. Women accounted for 41% of all jobs in the clean technology sector. On average, clean technology women and indigenous peoples were more rewarded than the average workforce. In addition, indigenous peoples are better represented in clean technology compared to the average for the economy as a whole.

Related product

Related Links

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media. Twitter: @ ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovationand LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For more information, see John Power, Deputy Communications Director, Innovation Science and Industry Minister’s Office, [email protected]Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos