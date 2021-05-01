This new emoji has been created for years





So in 2019, she submitted a Unicode document to consider adding a multi-skin tone handshake. The suggestion details how to create 25 possible combinations of different skin tones to wave. However, it takes time to encode everything. Jennifer explains that creating a new emoji can take up to two years. Regular one-tone handshake emojis already existed, but with this particular addition, like Jennifer, two new emoji hands (all right hands with different skin shades and left hand with different skin shades). ) Will need to be created, renewing the old handshake again.

All Unicode characters must be encoded. It’s like a language, with a set of rules that are passed from the keyboard to the computer, so what you see on the screen looks as you expected. It’s called binary, or all the 1s and 0s behind the scenes that make up everything you see on the Internet.

Code points are assigned to all characters read on this screen. Letter A? That Unicode code point U + 0041, Jennifer says. Sending the word letter A to others ensures that this code is visible to others. Therefore, when sending a map to U + 1f926, she says, the other party needs to understand the code point, regardless of the device the recipient is using.

This means that coding becomes more complicated when one emoji is offered in different formats, such as gender and skin color options. If the emoji is a character, think of it as follows. How many accent marks can I add to a character? Adding details to the emoji, such as other customization options such as skin color, gender, and color, adds to the complexity. Adding skin color to handshake emoji meant that someone had to suggest a solution that would work within the strict limits of how the characters were encoded.

Someone was Jennifer. I’m building on the shoulders of giants, she explains immediately. The subcommittee is made up of volunteers, all of whom are generous with their expertise and time. First, Jennifer examined existing emojis to see if there were any emojis that could be combined to produce all 25 skin color combinations. For example, when none of them seemed appropriate, not only great, but also very different greetings had to identify new additions. That’s when we started adding left and right hands. Once these two designs and suggestions are approved and code points are assigned, the team can propose a multi-skin tone handshake built on each hand based on the newly created code.

