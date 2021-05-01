Apple gains 42% share, Samsung is the world’s largest smartphone OEM, IT news, ET CIO





New Delhi: With the success of the iPhone 12 series, Apple gained a 42% market share (value basis) in the global smartphone market, with sales of $ 113 billion for the first time in the first quarter (January to March). I recorded it. According to a new report this year.

According to Counterpoint Research, Samsung regained its top position as the world’s largest original equipment manufacturer (OEM) or OEM, with shipments reaching 76.8 million units in the first quarter of 2021.

Worldwide shipments increased by 20% (year-on-year) to reach 354 million units, centered on OPPO, vivo, Xiaomi and Apple.

“Apple gained a record revenue share in the first quarter due to the strong performance of the iPhone 12 series and the spillover of demand from the previous quarter due to the delay in launch. The United States and Europe also helped Apple’s revenue growth. “.

Due to strong demand for the iPhone 12 series, Apple recorded the iPhone’s March quarter record of $ 47.9 billion, up 66% year-on-year.

According to the company, Apple has consistently performed well around the world as Apple gained double-digit strength in each region and set March quarter records in most markets.

“Xiaomi, OPPO and vivo also recorded record shipments and revenues this quarter, supported by Huawei’s global market share and significant 5G capture in China. Flagships such as Mi11, Find and X60. Each series drove this rise, “Walia said in a statement. Late Thursday.

Samsung has successfully launched the Galaxy S21 series, regaining its top spot with stagnant demand in Europe, the United States, South Korea and other markets.

Senior analyst Varun Mishra.

Samsung’s entry into the mid-end segment with its successful A-series devices was another major driver.

Meanwhile, semiconductor shortages have affected overall supply conditions and increased lead times for chipset solutions from major vendors.

“But we can see that these vendors are trying to diversify their foundry strategies later this year to mitigate the chipset shortage,” said Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint Research.

“These shortages can increase the price of certain components by 5-10%, and OEMs try to absorb these cost increases by devising a bill of materials (BoM), and in some cases additional costs. May be passed on to consumers, “he added.

Record shipments of Xiaomi’s 48.5 million smartphones were driven by markets such as China, India, Spain, Italy, Russia and Indonesia.

OPPO spent a record quarter in terms of both revenue and shipping. OPPO has shipped 38 million units worldwide and has grown at an astonishing 70% (YoY).

According to the report, in vivo shipments increased 64% (year-on-year) in the first quarter of 2021, driven by growth in China, to a record high of 35.5 million units.

