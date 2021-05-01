Shopify doubles GMV and Google gets boost from curbside rise





(Bloomberg) Shopify Inc. Reiterated that sales in the first quarter, which ended on March 31, were significantly higher than expected and are expected to continue to grow strongly in 2021, but at a slower pace. Shopify is the fifth e-commerce platform provider of the top 1000 major vendors.

Shopifys’Chief Financial Officer, Amy Shapero, said in writing that the tailwind of digital commerce continued to be strong and merchants took advantage of the various features offered by our platform, and Shopifys’ momentum continued until 2021.

Revenue for the quarter was $ 988.6 million, an increase of 110.3% compared to $ 470 million in the year-ago quarter. Total merchandise, or the value of merchandise sold on Shopify sites, increased 114.4% from $ 17.4 billion in the year-ago quarter to $ 37.3 billion.

Shopify expects the first quarter to have the lowest share of revenue for the full year and the fourth quarter to have the largest share, but if more consumers shift due to vaccine deployments, revenue expansion will Expenditure on services and offline shopping towards the second half of the year, which may be evenly distributed over four quarters than ever before, read its revenue statement.

Meanwhile, Google’s parent company Alphabet (82nd in the 2021 Digital Commerce 360 ​​Top 1000) reports an 32.3% increase in advertising revenue. According to reports from leading vendors, Google is the leading provider of marketing and advertising services among the top 1000 retailers.

Google’s results, showing a surge in travel and retail-related ad sales, gave a glimpse of online spending in the post-pandemic world. Companies are gaining a nation that wants to boost digital marketing and resume something similar to normal life.

Local and corporate searches have increased by 80% compared to last year. Omni-channel stays here, Chief Business Officer Philip Schindler said in a phone call with an analyst transcribed by Seeking Alpha. He cited both Dick’s Sporting Goods (No. 29) and The Michaels Companies (No. 106) as retailers using Google products to boost omni-channel offerings.

Dix used ads in search results to raise awareness of successful carveside programs and is now using YouTube to promote new store layouts. Dix’s e-commerce revenue will double in 2020 to $ 2.8 billion. Michaels used the growth of YouTube search to build a curbside service on its video platform, increasing e-commerce by 184.4% to $ 689.6 million in 2020.

News from other vendors:

Installment platform Affirm announced plans to acquire return vendor Returnly last month. This will make it easier for consumer brands to offer store credits for returns and exchanges. The return client can provide the customer with instant store credit for the return, rather than waiting for the item to be returned to the retail store. This allows shoppers to get the right size and color of the item more quickly, but Returnly bears the risk of the item not yet returned. Returnly also provides traditional return management software to exchange and provide customers with a unified experience. Glovo, a Spanish delivery app, raised a round of funding of € 450 million ($ 528 million) in April. This will help expedite delivery services and expand the grocery business in Europe. Glovo will use this money to expand the Q-Commerce unit, which is responsible for grocery and retail deliveries, and the Dark Store, a small warehouse where Glovo can quickly process product orders from retailers. It’s a strategy similar to a dark kitchen where you can produce takeaway food in a neighborhood where restaurants don’t work. In the largest city operated by Glovo, the company said it can deliver within 10 minutes using the Q-Commerce network. Payment security and fraud prevention vendor Signifyd raised $ 205 million in its April Series Ein, bringing its total funding to $ 390 million. A funding round led by Owl Rock Capital will allow the company to improve payment optimization options and combat fraud such as customer credit card disputes and abuse of returns. Signified doubled last year’s revenue and expects $ 200 million in revenue this year. Payments to the Top 1000 of Major Vendors Means # 10 in the Security / Fraud Prevention category. E-commerce platform startup Cart.com has raised $ 25 million in a Series A funding round announced in early April. Less than a year old, the company has already raised $ 20 million in seed rounds. Venture capital firms Mercury Fund and Arsenal Growth led the round’s funding. This will allow the company to hire new employees and continue to expand its business.

Due to rounding, the rate of change may not exactly match the dollar value.

