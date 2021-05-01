Huawei P50: This could be the final design with a separate camera





Huawei is one of the most prominent companies in the smartphone world. More than ever, the company is focused on doing everything in its power to attract customers to stay after they leave Google. The company goes ahead and continues with P-series devices that will be released sooner or later. For now, I’m happy to see what the new Huawei P50 design looks like.

This is what the P50 chassis looks like

Knowing the details of mobile phones is something that always puts us in the position of what we see in the future. After all, when the day of presentation comes, you’ll always see all the details we’ve never seen, but at least we already know what the device will look like. In this case, we need to discuss. Of great interest is the Huawei P50, a device we’ve already seen in the past.

At that time, we saw some graphics that make up the front parts, which are very similar to those already seen on the market. That is, the front can take advantage of its entire extension to place a panel presenting a single camera in the upper center. But the most interesting is in the back, which I’ll explain next.

As you can see in the tweet published by SlashLeaks, the Huawei P50 is structurally unprecedented in encapsulation. And the company itself has already put the P40 Pro camera in the back circle, which is very different. You can see that the structure has an arrangement of two modules, each with two lenses. The flash is placed between the two and is placed inside the main package.

The image looks very realistic, like the final physical model you can see in the future. It’s only a matter of time before looking at the plans for this year’s model by a Chinese company to see if it’s the definitive design of the Huawei P50. We don’t know anything about the interior of the device yet, but if the company continues its tradition, Leica can be considered a lens supplier.

Other plans of the company

Recall that the Huawei P50 is the next terminal for Chinese companies. But it’s true that there are more juicy projects behind it. We’re talking about the advent of cheaper foldable terminals, which will definitely bring this technology to many pockets.

