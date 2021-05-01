Google will ban emoji, deceptive marketing, and all capital letters from Play Store metadata later this year





Google warns developers not to allow misleading or hyperbolic apps to be described by the end of the year so that the world’s largest app bazaar doesn’t feel like the feedback section of an eBay profile. ..

Following the new guidelines, Google will limit app names to 30 characters and prohibit developers from using ALL-CAPS, multiple consecutive special characters (!!!), and pictograms to promote their products.

Google said it no longer allows developers to imply performance or popularity through app metadata in a practice that will soon be deprecated. According to the chocolate factory example, software houses are forbidden to describe themselves as number one or top.

As part of the spring cleanup, Google also said it plans to ban developers from showing prices through app metadata (free or ad-free in the title, or elements in the app icon. Include, etc.).

In addition, the crackdown has made Google stricter apps that mislead users into getting downloads, such as by including a call for action in their name (such as downloading now) or by adding a visual touch to the app icon. I’m cracking down.

Google has promised to launch apps that don’t meet these criteria from the Play Store, but for more information on when this policy change will take effect or how the rules will actually be applied. Not provided.

The company also has a more robust policy on preview assets (photos, videos, screenshots that aren’t part of the metadata, but are used to promote the app), and panthers with misleading content. We plan to take steps against seducing apps.

This addresses an issue that has proven to be unique in the field of free games. Developers of microtransaction-hungry titles often use promotional material that ultimately doesn’t resemble the solid and greedy experience the game offers.

You can face it, so if you have a moral gap like creating a game that you can play for free in the first place, you are unlikely to draw a line to using deceptive marketing tactics. In this case, Google needs to take action.

Google said it hopes developers will begin to comply in advance by announcing new rules in advance. We plan to begin enforcement of these rules later this year. We have no plans to launch non-compliant titles, but may reject promotions and recommendations.

The register says Google launched the Play Store, which was called the Android Market 13 years ago.

Still, it’s never too late to grow, gangsters?

