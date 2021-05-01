Is it for GTA 6?





Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 was the last game in the popular Rockstar Games franchise launched for end users. GTA 6 will be the next game in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. And as much as you’re interested in a new GTA game, there’s no information about the next GTA game. The entire GTA6 story has been updated as developer Rockstar Games posted three job listings last week for studio game testers in Edinburgh and Lincoln, India. Well, there’s no way to link these job listings to GTA 6, but it was enough to evoke rumors that GTA 6 is coming soon.

According to Rockstar Games job listings, candidates will need to find, report and duplicate bugs through game logs, screenshots and videos. According to the first job listings The National found, the ideal candidate should have an understanding and interest in the gaming industry, and “knowledge of the current generation of consoles and PCs, and familiarity with the game.” A hint of new jobs for the next GTA game is that Edinburgh-based Rockstar North is in charge of the GTA series. On the other hand, the list in India is a little different. Candidates say they will. Requires knowledge and experience of recent titles by developers.

It also suggests that Rockstar may be working on a GTA online standalone game or finishing up a next-generation port for GTA 5 to be released in late 2021.

Launched in 2013, GTA 5 is one of the most popular games across the platform, thanks to Rockstars Games’ continued support for GTA Online and the ever-growing mods and roleplay servers in GTA Online. , Still prosperous. The success of GTA Online could also be a reason for Rockstar Games to shelve other GTA projects like GTA 5’s single-player DLC. This is because online games continue to make huge profits for the company.

